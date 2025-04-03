Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sir Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster have left condolences after the death of a family member who died aged 38.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music legend Sir Rod Stewart is grieving the loss of a family member who has passed away aged 38. News of the passing of the sister of Sir Rod's daughter-in-law was confirmed this week.

Christina Artukovich's death was confirmed by her youngster sister - and Rod's daughter-in-law Nicole Stewart - who is married to his son Liam, on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicole, 30, said: "My big sister gained her angel wings and I'm not sure how I'm meant to do life without her. She's been my absolute best friend my whole life. "My protective big sis that always had my back. She made everyone feel seen, loved, safe.

She was the glue that held us and so many together. Christina, I love you so much. You loved big. You nurtured. You protected. And family was absolutely everything to you."

Sir Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster have left condolences after the death of a family member | Ian West/PA Wire

Christina lived in Los Angeles, near Nicole and 30-year-old Liam, an ice hockey player and son of Rod and his second wife, supermodel Rachel Hunter.

"There wasn't a day she didn't check in with each and every one of us," Nicole added. "Her daily FaceTime calls, 30 texts at once. I now can't imagine life without them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love you Christina. Our Beans. I'm so thankful for you. I'm so proud of the mother you were and the boy you raised. We have Roko [Christina's son] now, thank you for giving us him. He shines your love."

Ms Hunter, Nicole's mother-in-law, was among those to pay tribute saying: "My heart for you and your family. Such a shock. She had Such an incredible energy she always brought into a space, a huge heart. My love to you all. Godspeed Sweet Angel."

And Sir Rod's wife, Penny Lancaster, added: "So heartbreaking. Sending all deepest condolences."

Liam also paid tribute, saying: "Beans. My sister in law, you were one of my best friends, if not my best friend besides my wife. I love you and I miss you being around a hell of a lot already. take care of us up there."

The cause of Christina's death has not been released.