Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New details surrounding the death of Australian cricketer Shane Warne have emerged, including sex drugs found in the Thai hotel room massage therapists were seen leaving.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three years on from the death of Australian international cricketer Shane Warne, new details have emerged about the day he died. The 52-year-old was found unresponsive in his luxury villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui just an hour after two massage therapists were seen leaving.

CCTV footage from the resort showed the women at around 5pm on March 4, 2002, shortly before his friends found him and called for an ambulance. Now, a newly unearthed medical report, revealed by The Sun, lists two types of Viagra, and another drug known to improve longevity in the bedroom, in his £2,000-a-night room suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document reveals paramedics who attended the scene discovered Sildenafil, marketed as Viagra; Kamagra, an unregulated version of Viagra available in jelly sachets, and Dapoxetine, a drug used to prevent premature ejaculation.

Kamagra is illegal in Thailand, but is widely available over the counter. Viagra and Dapoxetine are legal with a prescription, but they too can be purchased on the black market. It remains unclear whether Shane had taken any of the drugs before his death.

The sporting legend was known to have a history of heart issues, and these medications come with warnings for those with cardiovascular conditions. A post-mortem conducted in Thailand concluded Shane died of natural causes due to congenital heart disease.

New details surrounding the death of Australian cricketer Shane Warne have emerged | Getty Images

The report ruled out foul play, according to The Sun, however, reports surfaced last weekend alleging Thai police removed Kamagra from Shane’’s hotel room during their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane was staying at the Smujana Villas resort on a holiday with three friends at the time of his death. His friends called for an ambulance at 5.40pm, with paramedics arriving at 6pm. The medical report details how emergency responders began CPR at 6.10pm and transported Warne to Thailand International Hospital.

Dr Dulyakit Wittayachanyapong, who oversaw Warne’s treatment at the hospital, told The Sun Online: “When he arrived at hospital his face was green and pale, he had black blood in his nose and mouth, which was unusual. There was no sign of life.”

Hospital staff attempted resuscitation for 43 minutes before Warne was declared dead at 6.53pm. The medical report states that doctors intubated him and administered adrenaline and sodium bicarbonate in efforts to revive him. Blood tests at the hospital revealed his oxygen levels had dropped to a critical 40 per cent.

During his 15-year international career, Shane was widely regarded as one of cricket’s greatest leg-spinners. Off the pitch, he was known for his flamboyant lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His 10-year marriage to Simone Callahan, with whom he had three children, ended in divorce.

He was later engaged to actor and model Elizabeth Hurley, though the couple separated before marrying. This week, news.com.au reported Shane had openly spoken about using Viagra during his relationship with Hurley.

Shane, a habitual smoker and drinker, had also been on a liquid diet in the weeks leading up to his death.