It’s another blow for GB News host Eamonn Holmes as his up coming show is cancelled while he continues to battle health issues.

A planned live show tour by TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has been cancelled - reportedly due to poor ticket sales. The GB News and former This Morning host was due to kick off dates on a Things We Like! road trip on March 11, but the opening show was called off.

Now, it is being reported the whole tour - which was due to feature 65-year-old Holmes in conversation alongside GB News sports reporter Paul Coyte - has been axed.

"Eamonn was really looking forward to the show. He loves interacting with the public and meeting fans. But ticket sales just weren’t there," The Sun reported. "It’s been a tough time for him personally, and this is another disappointment to deal with."

Announced in December last year, the Things We Like! tour was set to get underway in Radlett, Hertfordshire, with tickets on sale for £40. But it was later cancelled.

Fans had the chance to meet and greet Holmes and Coyte, with Holmes saying on Instagram at the time: "Coming your way soon and in theatres around the Country. Maybe the perfect last-minute Christmas gift."

But Holmes later posted how plans for the tour had changed, without explanation. It now appears the shows were pulled due to low sales.

The news comes as Holmes continues to battle health issues, recently asking fans to 'pray for him'. He is suffering with a severe back problem which sees him rely on wheelchairs and walking aids, last month posting on Instagram about his struggles following back surgery in 2022 following a slipped disc.

Since the surgery, the 65-year-old has not been able to walk unaided and often relies on a walking frame or wheelchair, admitting the 'harsh reality' that he may never be able to walk unaided again. He told followers he continues to suffer a great deal of pain and that it may always be the case, writing: "Even when the sun shines there's pain. Sometimes I feel I'll never beat this disc immobility but I'm determined to have a life. So pray for me, help me or get out of the way social media haters."