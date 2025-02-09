Rod Steward has said he will be joined by another music icon during his Glastonbury Festival ‘legends’ slot - confirming former band mate, Ronnie Wood.

Rolling Stones star and former Faces guitarist Ronnie Wood will join Sir Rod Stewart at Glastonbury, it has been reported. In a nod to his early career, The Sun on Sunday has reported Sir Rod - who will perform in the Sunday ‘legends’ slot at Worthy Farm - will take fans back in time with the guest appearance.

The pair performed together with the Jeff Beck Group, before teaming up to form Faces in 1969 with Ronnie Lane, Ian McLagan and Kenney Jones. The group released four studio albums and scored hits with the likes of Stay With Me and Ooh La La.

Disbanding in 1975, Wood went on to become an integral part of UK legends the Rolling Stones, while Stewart achieved global success as a solo artist, with hits including Maggie May and Sailing - with Wood playing on guitar on several of his solo albums.

The Sun on Sunday Bizarre column quoted a source as saying: “Rod is really excited about his big Worthy Farm gig and wanted to give a nod to the beginning of his career, so thought it would be fitting to bring out Ronnie. He knows the pair of them together will be a huge crowd pleaser.”

Sir Rod was announced as the Glastonbury 2025 ‘legend’ in November, saying he was “absolutely thrilled” to be returning to Somerset, having headlined the festival in 2002. His 2025 performance will see him become the first act to fill both slots.

Previously, he revealed it would come at a cost, flying in band members and more. "It's going to cost me a fortune to do it - $300,000,” he said. "I’ve got to bring all my band back from America, of course Glastonbury don't pay for that. But I don't care if it cost me $1 million, I would have done it. This is a great honour. It really is the greatest honour."

After his show was announced, the 80-year-old star said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to announce that I'll be playing Glastonbury Festival 2025! After all these years, I'm proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I'll see you there."

Emily Eavis, Glastonbury co-organiser, said at the time: "Bringing Sir Rod Stewart back for the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid Stage is everything we could wish for. What a way to bow out with the final legends slot before we take a fallow year. We cannot wait."