With festival season looming into view, thoughts turn to Glastonbury and who will be gracing its stages this year - here are the latest Glasto rumours for 2025.

With the turning of the new year, festival fans can see only one thing on the horizon - Glastonbury. February is traditionally a month where some announcements are made, and with just two acts actually confirmed so far, speculation is rife over who could be heading to Somerset in June.

We know Sir Rod Stewart is performing in the Sunday 'legends' spot, and - after a bit of Hokey Cokey - Neil Young has also been announced as topping the Saturday bill on the Pyramid Stage.

But elsewhere, nothing as yet, which means there are literally hundreds of spots to be announced - and many of them on the biggest stages. So who could be heading to Worthy Farm this summer for Glastonbury 2025? Here are some of our tips.

Glastonbury headliner rumours

Nile Rodgers & Chic: The legendary songster, who wowed the crowds with a Pyramid show several years ago, appeared to self confirm an appearance at Glasto when speaking at the Rolling Stone Awards - where he said they would follow Sir Rod.

Nick Cave: Known to be a favourite among the Glasto glitterati, boom-voiced Nick Cave is touring this summer and would be a contender for second spot on a Pyramid line-up (below Neil Young perhaps), or atop the pile on the Other Stage.

Biffy Clyro: Again, on the road this summer the Scottish rockers - and Glastonbury veterans - could perform basically anywhere, from The Park to the Pyramid the Other Stage to, well, who knows where else.

Basement Jaxx: A former headliner at Worthy Farm (though admittedly it was after Kylie had to pull out), the dance chart toppers could easily fill a weighty slot, though nowadays, expect it to be on the Other Stage.

Duran Duran: Having previously dismissed appearing at Glastonbury, the UK legends are heading out on tour in June and July - and could fill some gaps in their schedule with a trip to Somerset. Expect them either as a Friday opener (a la Blondie), or somewhere high up the Pyramid bill.

Snow Patrol: An aborted appearance at Glastonbury a couple of years ago prompted rumours they would end up on the line-up soon - and this could be the year. They are on tour in the UK this summer, so we think they'll be there.

Scissor Sisters: Another veteran Glasto favourite, the Scissor Sisters have trodden these boards before, and could do so once again, having announced a show at Tinderbox in June on June 25. It might be a squeeze, but they could hop over the Channel for sure.

Eminem: This is more speculative, as the rapper has not yet announced details of any dates in 2025. However, he has long been a rumoured headliner at Glastonbury - and it would be hugely popular. Doubtful, but don't count it out...

AC/DC: Another long shot, but the veteran rockers are on the road this summer - in June and July. However, their schedule looks possibly too tight to make it to Somerset, but it would be an awesome show.

Olivia Rodrigo: The potty-mouthed pop princess is playing Hyde Park on June 27, so is on UK shores during Glastonbury. Having played the Other Stage in years gone by, there's no doubt she would demand a much bigger slot this time round. A Pyramid Stage place looks likely.