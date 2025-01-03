Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rock legend Neil Young to headline Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid stage after previously pulling out saying it had become a "corporate turn-off".

Rock veteran Neil Young looks set to play this year's Glastonbury Festival after all - despite previously ruling it out. Earlier this week the star, known for hits including Harvest and Rockin' in the Free World, said he had decided against performing at Worthy Farm in June.

He said broadcaster, the BBC, "wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in". However, he has now issued a fresh statement confirming he - along with his band the Chrome Hearts - will be in Somerset this summer.

"Due to an error in the information received, I had decided not to play the Glastonbury Festival, which I have always loved," the statement said."Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing! Hope to see you there!"

Rock legend Neil Young to headline Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid stage after previously pulling out | Getty Images

Emily Eavis, Glastonbury organiser, confirmed Mr Young will headline the Pyramid Stage. In a post on Instagram, she said: "What a start to the year!

“Neil young is an artist who's very close to our hearts at Glastonbury. He does things his own way and that's why we love him. We can't wait to welcome him back here to headline the Pyramid in June."

Mr Young last performed at Glastonbury in 2009 and said it ranked among his "all-time favourite outdoor gigs", but that it had now become a "corporate turn-off".

"We were told that (the) BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in," he previously said. "It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being."

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts join Sir Rod Stewart as the only acts so far confirmed for Glastonbury 2025, set to run from June 25 to 29. Sir Rod was previously confirmed for the Sunday afternoon 'legend' slot on the Pyramid Stage.