Fans are being left devastated as Ticketmaster cancels Oasis ticket sales over bot use suspicions.

Oasis tickets - bought during the summer scramble to see the reformed Manchester icons - have suddenly been cancelled by sales site, Ticketmaster, it has been claimed. A number of fans have been left stunned after receiving notification their tickets for the band's 2025 reunion tour had been rescinded - with the ticketing giant saying those affected were suspected of bring bots.

The devastating news comes after millions tried to snap up tickets for the reunion shows, which will see the band, including brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, reunite for the first time since 2009.

The latest development is not the first controversy to erupt over the sale, as back in the the summer many fans who did get through to buy tickets found they were paying anything up to around £350 for a standard £148 ticket - due to 'dynamic pricing'. Now, several fans say they received emails from Ticketmaster informing them the use of bots was identified in their purchases and they have been cancelled.

Marta Bonnet from Spain said she spent more than £3,000 on tickets, flights and accommodation for herself, her husband and her children to see Oasis for her tickets to now have been cancelled | PA

Among them was Leighah Conroy, 24, who last August bought four tickets to see Oasis at Heaton Park in Manchester. She said on Friday, she received an email informing her it had been "identified that bots were used to make this purchase".

"To say that we're bots is totally out of order for Ticketmaster because we tried all day to get the tickets," she said.

"Our heads have been pretty battered these past 24 hours. I felt sick in the stomach. It's a band you'll never experience or see again and it's been on my bucket list for years. It just feels like my dreams have been completely crushed."

Ms Conroy, from Cumbria, paid around £150 per ticket, and also spent £800 on a hotel and a further £40 for travel to the show. Marta Bonnet, 48, from Spain, also said she received the same email on Friday. She said she spent more than £3,000 on tickets, flights and accommodation for herself, her husband and her children to see Oasis at Wembley Stadium on August 3.

"At first we thought this email was fake or a spam email, but no it was true," she added. "We usually use Ticketmaster to buy our tickets. But now, how can I trust this page which is supposed to be the official page? I really can't believe what has happened."

A spokesperson for Ticketmaster said: "Anyone who has been contacted and believes a refund was made in error has been sent a form to fill in for the tour's promoters to review."

The Competition and Markets Authority said in September it had launched an investigation into Ticketmaster's Oasis gigs sale - calling for evidence from fans. In November last year, Ticketmaster and See Tickets warned thousands of tickets that were listed on unauthorised sites would start to be cancelled.

Oasis will begin their reunion tour on July 4 in Cardiff, before playing another 16 dates in the UK and Ireland. The tour then moves to Canada, the US, Mexico, and Australia.