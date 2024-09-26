Oasis set to announce more dates for next year's reunion tour
Oasis are set to announce more dates on their 2025 reunion tour - giving fans who missed out on tickets in the controversial sale last month another chance to see their heroes, according to the NME.
But those wanting to see them may have to make a long trip, with the band, who will play together for the first time since 2009 when they hit the road next summer, understood to planning dates in: Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, Boston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney, Sao Paulo, Santiago, and Buenos Aires. Exact venues, dates and ticket sale details will be announced soon, the NME reported.
The news comes after the Britpop legends announced the initial run of shows in the UK and Ireland, saying they would be their only performances in Europe.
Oasis, famed for albums including Definitely Maybe and What's The Story (Morning Glory)?, announced their long-awaited reunion on August 27, with 19 shows, including a string of dates at Wembley Stadium. However, they all sold out within minutes of going on sale.
However, the sale caused a row over inflated prices after a 'dynamic pricing' model was used by seller, Ticketmaster, blaming the situation on “unprecedented demand”. Following the ticketing fiasco, the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog vowed to look at the use of dynamic pricing.
Meanwhile, frontman Liam Gallagher has said "imposters" are not welcome at the reunion shows. The outburst came after some fans criticised his performance in the build-up to the Anthony Joshua versus Daniel Dubois boxing match at the weekend.
In a post on Twitter/X, he said: "You ain’t real fans you’re just IMPOSTERS and if you do have tickets you wanna get rid off I’ll gladly take them off your hands we don’t want the likes of you at our concerts next year any way." Before adding: "You will not stop me from singing my song. I will sing it forever."
