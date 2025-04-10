Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Married at First Sight bride has spoken of her horror after finding out she had been given potentially ‘toxic’ surgery which ‘could have killed’ her and also could have ‘caused rare cancer’.

Amy Kenyon, who starred on the beloved Channel 4 reality dating show last year, took to her Instagram page to tell her fans about her recent frightening health discovery.

The 27-year-old first took her shared a video of her going to Istanbul, Turkey, where she had two cosmetic surgeries - one on her breasts and the other on her eyes.

The video provided a review of her experience in the Turkish surgery. In the caption, however, she wrote that the surgeron found that she had toxic implants in her breast from a previous UK procedure.

The MAFS star then later returned to Instagram to post a new video about the toxic implants specfically. Speaking directly to the camera, she said: “I didn't want to come on here so soon because I still feel like I've been hit in the face with a f****** football but yeah, we move.

“I couldn't not make this video. I've had an influx of messages from women that have these toxic implants in like how do these women not know that they have these implants in their chest?”

Married at First Sight star Amy Kenyon from Lancashire has shared some worrying health news s with her fans. | Channel 4 & Amy Kenyon on Instagram

She explained: “I had these implants put in in 2015 by a group called Transform Cosmetic Surgery. They were then recalled in 2019 as they were proven to cause a rare but serious cancer. Transform haven't been in touch with me to inform me of this and it's now 2025 and I've only just had these removed which is yeah very very worrying.

She went on to say that she now is awaiting results of a cancer test: “Luckily I had an amazing surgeon and when I woke up he informed me that these implants were toxic and he had taken samples of my breast tissue and sent them off to be tested for cancer.

“Yeah, it is really scary and really worrying the fact that they've been inside me for so long and Transform didn't even feel like they had the duty of care to inform me that they'd been recalled due to the death of 33 women. So yeah, that's really nice. Could have died, still here.”

The reality star then issued a warning to viewers: “Please, please, please, I can't stress enough. If you do know anybody that has had their breasts done, please urge them to check what implants they have.

But, she also stressed she is not a medical professional. “These are called allergen implants, [but it’s] not just the allergen implants that pose a risk. I'm not a doctor, I'm not a surgeon, I don't really have a clue what I'm on about.

“This just happened to me recently and I'm like ‘oh my god I need to tell’. I didn't know about this and I've had them in my chest for 10 years, oh my, there must be thousands and thousands of other women that have these in the chest and have no idea.”

She continued: “They don't sell them anymore, they're toxic and if you search them on the internet, Breast Cancer Awareness has done an article about them. I think 33 women have died from these implants and yeah they're proven to cause a rare but very serious cancer.

“I just feel like I'm absolutely gobsmacked and feel really disgusted in the fact that myself and probably thousands of other women have these killer implants in the chest.

She concluded: “I've been lucky because obviously I've had surgery and that's the only way I've found out that I've had these. I had no way of finding out what implants I had in because I stupidly lost my paperwork like an idiot.

“If you are like me and you have lost your paperwork, try and get in contact with the surgery that you had your breasts done. If they tell you that they don't have your records or they don't know, then I would just advise to get them removed. If you do have your paperwork, root it out, double check, you never know you might have these cancerous little bad boys in your chest.”

She later posted another video in which she reiterated that women should not panic if they have breast implants, but check with the surgery where they had their procedure to ensure they do not have the “toxic” implants.

Amy was married to Luke Debono on MAFS UK 2024, but their relationship did not last. The couple, who were latecomers to last year's experiment, had an initial attraction to each other but she struggled with his overtly sexual nature whereas he wanted more intimacy.

He also told several white lies which caused her to struggle to trust him, but she tried to remain optimistic and they made it to final vows. She made their ceremony one of the most dramatic final vows ceremonies in MAFS history, however, when she chose to wear a black dress to symbolise the end of her marriage, almost as if it was a funeral.

She savagely told Luke: "I don't believe a word that leaves your mouth. I know my worth and you aren't worthy of me. This marriage is done, dead, deceased. I stand here in front of you today wearing black to mourn its death. RIP."