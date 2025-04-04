Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I would love to see a Married at First Sight All Stars spin-off, similar to the Love Island version, as it would be brilliant to see what UK and Australia brides and grooms go on dates.

It’s been reported that MAFS Australia season 12 wife Beth Kelly, who is originally from the UK but has lived in Aus for many years, would like to appear on the UK version of the hugely successful dating show after her marriage to Teejay Halkias didn’t work out.

The reality star, who is originally from Lancashire, told Yahoo Lifestyle that since she hasn't found love with her Australian husband, she would like to try her luck in the UK. She told the publication: "I've obviously not been able to find myself an Australian lad, so I may as well go back to my home roots and try and find a Brit. Sign me up!".

It got me thinking, and I’d love to see a Married at First Sight All Stars spin-off show - similar to what ITV launched for past Love Island contestants in January 2024 which gave them a second chance at finding love after they failed to find it on the show the first time round.

The producers of MAFS have got a real opportunity to bring back some of the show’s best loved - and controversial - brides and grooms. They can even go beyond what ITV have done, and bring together contestants who have appeared on the different versions of the show from around the world; UK, Australia, United States and New Zealand.

As the husbands and wives would then be coming from different parts of the world, this then gives them the chance to set the show in an exotic location which they can all fly to - somwhere in Mexico, Brazil or South Africa perhaps. MAFS All Stars on holiday?

I think a Married at First Sight All Stars spin-off is needed - here's why. Photo by Married at First Sight. | Married at First Sight

Admittedly, this would cause a slight issue if the couples then did hit it off and want to have a relationship in the real world as the distances between these countries are considerable, but it can work - just look at Charlie Jeer and Katherine LaPrell from Too Hot to Handle. Plus, some people may be willing to move to a whole new place to be with their match if it all worked out and they may be keen for a change of scene anyway - you just never know.

In addition, past UK and Australia particpants have been linked previously. Last year, MAFS Aus season 10 bride Tahnee Cook sparked romance rumours with MAFS UK series 8 groom Thomas Kriaras. She was rumoured to have moved to the UK to help mend her broken heart after she split from her MAFS husband Ollie Skelton, who she dated in the real world for over a year before their separation in 2023.

Dating show Married at First Sight is filmed much further in advance that you might think. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

In May, the pair shared a short video clip of themselves enjoying drinks in a bar with a caption stating: “POV you both survived a failed marriage”. Fans were thrilled by the union, with one writing in reaction to the Instagram post: “The match we didn’t know we needed.” Another said: “No way this took me a hot minute to comprehend the AU and UK mash up”. It doesn’t appear the pair dated, though they never confirmed their relationship status, but seems I’m not the only one who would love to see a MAFS All Stars spin-off.

The producers also know that bringing back past fan favourites, or those that have divided fan opinion or caused controversy works. The recent multi-series MAFS UK reunion special episode, which brought back grooms from the 2023 and 2024 series, was watched by more than 1.8m viewers. Due to its success, creators have recomissioned it for next year.

The MAFS franchise is now 10 years old, and I think this milestone moment is the perfect time to add a brand new spin-off to it. We know that the producers are keen to keep things fresh and exciting for the viewers as the years go by, as they’ve introduced Final Test week to the Australian version this year, where all brides and grooms are given the chance to meet another potential match, and UK relationship expert Paul Carrick Brunson has also teased that they’ll be a big change to the UK edition when its airs its 10th series later this year. An All Stars edition would be perfect.

Even if producers think it’s too difficult logistically to mix past brides and grooms from the different versions, there could still be All Star spin-offs for each of the different versions, thereby giving them four bites at the same cherry - and I’m sure it will be very fruitful.

I’m far from alone in my love of MAFS, it’s got a huge worldwide fanbase of millions. So, the show would be a guaranteed success - and that has to be the dream for a show creator. It’s a no-brainer to me.

There’s so many contestants from series past who didn’t get the love they entered the experiment for the first time around and so deserve it - Katie Johnstone (MAFS Aus season 12), Lucinda Light (MAFS Aus season 11), Kristina Goodsell (MAFS UK series 9), Emma Barnes (MAFS UK series 9) and Luke Dawson (MAFS series 6), to name just a few. So, come on MAFS creators, give us an All Stars spin-off.