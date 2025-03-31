Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Channel 4 has announced whether or not we’ll see another multi-series reunion special of Married at First Sight UK after producers tried it for the first time earlier this year.

Following the news that filming is currently underway for MAFS UK 2025, Channel 4 have also confirmed the future of its new reunion special.

The multi-series reunion, which included brides and grooms from two of the popular dating show’s previous series, aired for the first time in the show’s history in February. The 2025 reunion saw fan favourites from both the 2023 and 2024 series, including Ella Morgan, Erica Roberts, Paul Liba, Tasha Jay, Sacha Jones, Kieran Chapman, Kristina Goodsell, Nathan Campbell and Lacey Martin, return for one special dinner party.

The show included plenty of drama - including the revelation that 2023 bride Erica had shared a kiss with 2024 groom Kieran, a huge row between exes Lacey and Nathan - along with heartbreaking scenes between former couple Tasha and Paul, who had dated for around a year after filming on their series ended but had split shortly before.

This mega reunion episode was watched by more than 1.8m viewers. Now, Channel 4 has confirmed whether or not this style of reunion will return - and fans will be overjoyed to learn that after the success of this year’s episode the answer is yes.

Commissioner for MAFSUK and MAFS: The Reunion, Lee McMurray said: “After the latest Married At First Sight Reunion show achieved record ratings we’re delighted to be recommissioning this stand-alone ep for 2026.

The Married at First Sight UK 2025 reunion special included cast memebrs from the 2023 and 2024 series. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

“I was thrilled by the success of this latest instalment. And I’m just as excited about the upcoming full series of MAFS UK, which will air later in the year.”

MAFS UK series 10 will also mark the 10th anniversary of the UK version of the reality show. While we wait for this year’s MAFS UK, which will air later this year, and the subsequent MAFS UK 2026 reunion, there is MAFS Australia to enjoy. The reunion episode for MAFS Aus season 12 is coming up, and there’s rumoured to be an engagement announcement.

As a huge MAFS fan, I hope that the producers have also decided to have a MAFS Aus multi-season reunion after seeing how well the UK version was received. There hasn’t been any confirmation of this, but I’ll be sure to bring you the news on our dedicated Married at First Sight page if this does happen.

* Watch MAFS Australia season 12 on E4 every Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm. Previous episodes and seasons can be watched on Channel 4 on demand. MAFS UK series 1 to 9 can also be watched on the Channel 4 catch-up service.