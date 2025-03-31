Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Married at First Sight Australia 2025 has been full of twists and turns and highs and lows, but the drama isn’t over yet - there’s the reunion to come.

There’s certainly also been some very memorable moments and stand out brides and grooms in this year’s season of MAFS - mostly for all the wrong reasons.

From Ryan Donnelly and Jacqui Burfoot’s baffling topsy turvy relationship, to the police investigating after Paul Antonine punched a wall during a row with wife Carina Mirabile and Adrian Araouzou and Sierah Swepstone being accused of cheating - there’s been no end of eyebrow-raising, jaw-dropping moments.

Plus, let’s not forget the plot twist that was the introduction of final test week, when the husbands and wives were all given the opportunity to meet a new spouse.

But, on Sunday night (March 30), it all came to an end as the remaining couples said their final vows and decided whether or not they wanted to continue their relationship in the real world. (That’s in Australia, UK viewers are only about half way through the season and the last episodes will air sometime around late April/early May).

As regular viewers of the beloved dating show will know, however, that’s not where the cameras leave the couples - there’s still the reunion episode to come. That’s where all the cast are invited back to one last dinner party, and also one last sit down with the experts, weeks after their final vows - no matter what happened.

The reunion has always provided plenty of tea, as couples left standing reveal if they are still together in the real world, and former couples air their grievances with each other. But, this year, it’s been rumoured that the reunion will provide a true love story.

All you need to know about the Married at First Sight Australia 2025 reunion. The show’s relationship experts are pictured; Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Jeff Gobbels and Rhi Disljenkovic, who were strong throughout the experiment after having actually dated the year before meeting again at the altar, are rumoured to share news of their engagement with their fellow castmates, as reported New Idea on Monday.

As we know, the ‘marriages’ on MAFS aren’t actually legally binding - but it seems Rhi and Jeff may be about to follow in the footsteps of previous successful MAFS Australia couples, such as Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant and Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven - and actually tied the knot.

“Don't be surprised if Rhi and Jeff arrive at the reunion already engaged—for real,” the insider said. “Things are very serious between them and announcing they're planning a real life wedding at the reunion would be the perfect way to end their time in the experiment.”

Rhi also confirmed the pair have been going well since they wrapped filming, telling Daily Mail Australia: “We just get on so well. We don't argue, our views and values are very similar and we're very similar people.”

As part of their interview, the couple, who were fan favourites with viewers, also spoke about why they decided not to meet their other potential match on final test week. They were the only couple in which both partners decided not to do so.

“Everything I was looking for in a partner and in the experiment - I already had that,” Jeff said. “So for me to go on a date with someone I don't know. . . it would be the stupidest decision of all time.'

Rhi agreed and said: “We had no issues at all. I got exactly what I asked for. 'The grass isn't always greener on the other side - it's green where you water it.”

Talk of the reunion has got viewers wondering if we could also see a multi-season special reunion, similar to the MAFS UK 2025 reunion which aired earlier this year and saw cast members from the 2023 and 2024 series attend.

It was hugely popular with UK viewers - so much so that producers have confirmed this type of reunion will be returning in future, alongside the usual reunions for each individual year.

So far, it has not been confirmed by creators that the Australian version of the show will be given this treatment, but considering how well it has worked in the UK it wouldn’t surprise me if we see MAFS Aus brides and grooms from seasons past all brought together for a similar style mega reunion very soon.

For now though, we can look forward to the 2025 reunion. Who will attend remains a mystery, however. We know from past seasons that not every bride and groom chooses to attend, but alongside fan favourites Rhi and Jeff viewers will be keen to hear the latest from Jacqui and Ryan, Adrian and his match Awhina Rutene and also Sierah and her match Billy Belcher, as well as Paul and Carina and Jamie Marinos and Dave Hand.

In a trailer, which aired after Sunday night’s final vows, it was confirmed that the reunion episode will air on Channel Nine this Sunday (April 6) at 7pm. The trailer also said “two big nights”, so expect to get a second episode on Monday, April 7, at 7.30pm.

We’ll confirm a date and time for the MAFS Aus season 12 reunion air date in the UK when we have it, but if you just can’t wait to find out all the latest gossip take a look at which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together now.