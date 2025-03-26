Married At First Sight (MAFS) Australia bride Lucinda Light has taken to Instagram to debut her friendship with a 2025 bride - and has also given an update on one of the show’s most controversial couples.

Light rose to fame on the hugely popular dating show MAFS last year, where she won fans worldwide with her eternal positivity. Ever since her time on the show, she’s been keeping fans up-to-date with what’s been going on in her life through her Instagram page.

The marriage celebrant delighted fans last October by announcing that she had been working with fellow reality star Vicky Pattison as co-hosts of a new E4 reality dating show with the working title of “Honesty Box”.

Then, last night (Tuesday March 25), Light thrilled fans once again by revealing she’s still hanging out with the fellow MAFS cast members she made friends with during her time on the show - and they’ve added one new but very familiar face to their group.

In a photo posted to her page, she was stood smiling alongside Andrea Thompson, Cassandra Allen, Ellie Dix and Jono McCullough, who were all also on the 2024 season, and also Katie Johnstone, who was a 2025 bride.

Fans were quick to comment with their approval of the friendship. “ So happy to see gorgeous Katie part of this wonderful bunch,” one person said. Light replied: “She’s divine”. Another person said: “Oh my god, this is so wholesome. I’m so glad you’ve taken Katie under your wing.”

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 bride Lucinda Light. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Making a joke about the fact both Light and Johnstone had had failed marriages on the show with grooms who coincidentally shared the same name, a third person said: “I just knew you would adopt her. What is it with Tim's eh?”

Light was matched with Timothy Smith during her time on the experiment. They had a few ups and downs during their experience, but ended up leaving the show a week before final vows as friends. However, it would seem the pair are no longer friends in the real world as there have been reports of a falling out between them.

Johnstone, meanwhile, was matched with Tim Gromie. She had a much shorter time in the experiment, leaving at the first commitment ceremony, and she was never even able to form a friendship bond with her match.

Gromie made it clear that he didn’t find his bride attractive on their wedding day and their fate was sealed from then. Although he went on the honeymoon with his new wife, he didn’t move in with her once they returned to Aus and disappeared. He then turned up at the first commitment ceremony - but only to tell the experts he wanted to officially leave the experiment. She agreed and the pair exited.

Another fan was also commented on the fact it was “good to see Jono and Ellie still together”.

McCullough and Dix are one of the success stories of last year’s series - and one of 8 MAFS Australia couples who are still together from all the seasons - but they weren't actually in the experiment together and so their romance caused controversy, both in the show and among the viewers. The pair were each matched with other people, but found that they preferred each other.

Dix’s marriage to Ben Walters came to an end after a few weeks as the couple struggled to agree on their relationship goals and he blew hot and cold. McCullough, known as Jono, meanwhile, experienced an up-and-down marriage with Lauren Dunn. They had made it to the final dinner party, however, and were looking forward to final vows - that was until McCullough’s cheating with Dix was exposed.

He initially claimed the pair were “just friends” and insisted that she “wasn’t his type” - but just weeks later at the reunion the the pair walked in hand-in-hand and announced their relationship to the group. They then insisted that their relationship had not started until after they had each left the experiment. In November they celebrated one year together and announced they had bought a house.

Light replied to the fan to confirm that the pair are still loved-up. “They’re doing great,” she said.

In the UK, Married at First Sight Australia season 12 airs on E4 every Monday to Thursday. In Australia, the show is airing on Channel Nine now. Check the local TV guide for dates and times. Previous seasons, including Light’s season 11, are available to watch on local catch-up services.