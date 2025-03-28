In the pursuit of love, there few things more daring that one could do than marry a stranger moments after meeting them.
Yet, year after year that’s exactly what a handful of Aussie singles do in dating show Married at First Sight Australia. It might seem like an extreme way to find lasting love, but for some lucky few couples it actually works out and they find their ideal Mr or Mrs.
Scroll through our gallery to see the seven MAFS Aus couples who have remained together long after their final vows were filmed.
1. Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli
Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli had a strong relationship all throughout series 6. The biggest hurdle they faced is where they would live, but they soon sorted this out. They got engaged for real in 2021, and welcomed their son Lucius in February 2023. Photo by Instagram/@mbrunelli. | Instagram/@mbrunelli Photo: Instagram/@mbrunelli
2. Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant
Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant were firm fan favourites in season six of the show. They also made MAFS history when Cam proposed to Jules for real in the final vow ceremony, as MAFS weddings aren't actually legally binding. They married for real in 2019. In 2020, the couple announced the birth of their baby boy and in July 2024 they welcomed their second son. Photo by Instagram/@/julesrobinson82. | Instagram/@/julesrobinson82 Photo: Instagram/@/julesrobinson82
3. Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente
Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente met when they were paired in the 2021 series. They married in real life in January 2023. They announced their pregnancy in January 2024 and in June their first child, baby Chloe was born. They announced in October they had sold their old house and were moving on to the 'next chapter'. Photo by Instagram/@kerryknighttt. | Instagram: kerryknighttt Photo: Instagram/@kerryknighttt
4. Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven
Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven met during season 8 in 2021. They were a controversial couple, clashing with others in the show and facing difficulties of their own. Things didn't look that good when Ruthven admitted Rawson wasn't his type while they were on their honeymoon, and then there was also a rumour that he had a girlfriend back home. But, Rawson stuck by him and they are still together now. They got engaged in real life in 2021 and later in the same year welcomed twin boys, Levi and Tate. They married for real in February 2023. They also have a podcast about what life is like after appearing on a reality show. Credit: Instagram/bryceruthven | Instagram/bryceruthven
