Married at First Sight Australia groom Ryan Donnelly has hit back at his on-screen wife Jacqui Burfoot’s claims of abuse.

Donnelly is currently appearing on season 12 of MAFS Australia, which is airing in both Aus and the UK at the moment, but was actually filmed between July and November 2024.

The participants of the show are banned from revealing any information about the show until it has finished, but both Burfoot and Donnelly have broken this rule and been posting on their respective Instagram and TikTok pages during the last few weeks.

Earlier this month, Burfoot said she had to “complain so many times during filming about how disrespectful the experts, and the group were, and even the producers”. She also claimed she was treated in an “unacceptable” way, and said the show was edited so that she looked “crazy”.

She has also revealed that herself and Donnelly split up since the show was recorded, and has accused him of abuse including revenge porn.

Donnelly has hit back at Burfoot’s abuse claims by sharing a number of supposed private Whatsapp messages between the pair while the show was being filmed. The messages, shared to his page @ryp_society, appear to show that she told him she loved him as the final vows approached, marking the end of the experiment.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 couple Jacqui Burfoot and Ryan Donnelly. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

In the messages, from October 2024, the bride also listed the things that she liked about her groom which included best sex, hottest body, smart and hard working, discliplined and goal orientated and fit, healthy and lean.

She added: “P.S: my new thing is happy lists for you”, making reference to the fact she had previously made a list of his shortcomings. “You are more than enough for me. And I'm gonna fight for that. Because you are worth it,” she added. She also supposedly told him she wanted them to continue dating after final vows and even go in to business together.

Donnelly does not appear to have publicly commented on Burfoot’s revenge porn claim specfically, but he called her “a pathological/compulsive liar” on a previous Instagram post.

Donnelly’s latest post, pubished on Tuesday (March 25), came after Burfoot claimed on Monday (March 24) that the MAFS production team forced her to remain in the experiment although she wanted to leave. “I packed my bags and tried to leave but was stopped by production. They refused to let me leave and said I had to stay as per the rules of the experiment,' she wrote on her Instagram, @jacquelineleejewellery.

She went on: “They told me Ryan was feeling crushed and it was my chance to make him feel included and accepted as a human. So guess that was my final job. I didn't see any future with him. I wanted to leave amicably as but no more. Tomorrow I take the date option to meet someone new.”

Donnelly has also previously said he wanted to leave the experiment in the early days, but was persuaded by the production team not to. “In the first week, I had my bags packed. She was acting deranged and dangerous to my future. MAFS production had to work and persuade me incredibly hard to give the experiment more time,” he wrote on March 17.

Burfoot has not commented on the text messages Donnelly has leaked. Channel Nine has also not responded to Jacqui’s claims.