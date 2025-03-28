Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s time for Married at First Sight UK fans to get excited as filming for the 2025 series has officially begun - and there’s a big change coming.

Relationship expert Paul Carrick Brunson has confirmed that the cameras are already rolling on this year’s experiment - and he teased that there’s a change coming to the format.

The professional matchmaker, who pairs the couples alongside fellow experts Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, has been a fan favourite expert on the show since 2020. Not only do they match the couples, the trio also offer the couples advice and support throughout the experiment and help them to keep their relationships on track.

The UK version of the hugely popular E4 dating show will celebrate its 10 year anniversary this year, and the series that is coming will be the10th. The new series is expected to be very well received as last year Channel 4 reported their “biggest day ever for streaming”, which is owed largely to MAFS UK, on the day of the launch episode. The broadcaster also record viewing figures on the opening episode in 2024 too.

As excitement builds for the new 2025 series, which will air later this year, Brunson has also revealed that there’s a big change coming which will keep the show fresh and viewers on their toes. In an interview with the Daily Star he spoke about what viewers can expect for the MAFS UK milestone year and series.

"Yes. . . I think that's not giving too much away, we're underway," he said, confirming that filming for this year’s series has started. While he didn’t give any major spoilers away - such as any details about who is in the MAFS UK 2025 cast or the official launch date - he did share that something different is coming.

Married at First Sight UK relationship expert Paul Carrick Brunson. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

He went on: "Last year was the most watched series in the history of the franchise and I think that has improved each year that has gone by. What happens is normally a franchise will kind of lose steam, but this one picks up. I think that the reason why it picks up is because there are element changes that are happening, whether it be with who's contributing and how they're contributing.

"So, the best thing I could say on this, without getting in any kind of trouble, is that this year you're going to see - I think you will feel - a change and I think that's going to endear people even more, to the project."

The MAFS couples are not the only couples that Brunson will be imparting his wisdom on this year. It has been announced that be will be working alongside Amanda Holden on new Netflix show called ‘Cheat: Unfinished Business'. The show, which is due to land of the streaming platform next month, will see eight ex-couples figure out if they can get back together after infidelity lead to their break-up.

So, we’ve got another reality TV dating show to get obsessed with to fill the gap before MAFS UK 2025 begins.