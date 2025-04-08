4 . Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven met during season 8 in 2021. They were a controversial couple, clashing with others in the show and facing difficulties of their own. Things didn't look that good when Ruthven admitted Rawson wasn't his type while they were on their honeymoon, and then there was also a rumour that he had a girlfriend back home. But, Rawson stuck by him and they are still together now. They got engaged in real life in 2021 and later in the same year welcomed twin boys, Levi and Tate. They married for real in February 2023. They also have a podcast about what life is like after appearing on a reality show. Credit: Instagram/bryceruthven | Instagram/bryceruthven