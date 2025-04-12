Mickey Rourke agrees to leave Celebrity Big Brother house
Hollywood legend Mickey Rourke had already been given a talking-to for homophobic language used against the American Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa.
A spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother said, “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour."
A source on the show has said there have been “further instances” where Rourke used “inappropriate language”, adding: “Today, Mickey’s behaviour and language to Chris during a disagreement in a task was considered to be threatening and aggressive, but no physical altercation took place.”
NationalWorld has asked ITV whether Rourke will still be paid for his appearance - the Bafta winner and Oscar nominee is reputed to be receiving the highest amount ever paid for Celebrity Big Brother - about £500,000.
Last night Rourke was one of three housemates up for eviction on a public vote. In the end he and Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd survived and former MP Michael Fabricant left.
The incident with Siwa was on Wednesday and happened during a conversation in which Rourke, 72, made comments about Siwa’s sexuality. The 21-year-old singer, dancer, and social media star came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021 and later confirmed in interviews that she identifies as a lesbian. She is in a relationship with someone who is non-binary.
During their chat, Rourke asked: "Do you like girls or boys?" To which Siwa replied: "Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary." Rourke then responded: "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore." Siwa replied: "I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship."
Later in the garden, Rourke was heard speaking to fellow housemate Chris Hughes and said: "I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick." Siwa overheard the remark and called it out: "That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning." Hughes told Rourke: "You can’t do that, Mickey."
In another moment, Rourke said: "I need a fag," before gesturing toward Siwa and clarifying: "I’m not talking to you." Hughes once again objected, to which Rourke replied: "I know. I was talking about a cigarette."
