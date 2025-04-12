Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A controversial Celebrity Big Brother housemate has agreed to leave the house because of “unacceptable behaviour”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollywood legend Mickey Rourke had already been given a talking-to for homophobic language used against the American Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa.

Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke may be the biggest - and best paid - of this year's celebrities, but he's still one of the first to be up for eviction. Much as some of the housemates would like to see the back of the controversial star, it seems unlikely he'll be away - he's the 9/1 outsider to be first out of the house. | Canva/Getty Images - 9/1

A spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother said, “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source on the show has said there have been “further instances” where Rourke used “inappropriate language”, adding: “Today, Mickey’s behaviour and language to Chris during a disagreement in a task was considered to be threatening and aggressive, but no physical altercation took place.”

NationalWorld has asked ITV whether Rourke will still be paid for his appearance - the Bafta winner and Oscar nominee is reputed to be receiving the highest amount ever paid for Celebrity Big Brother - about £500,000.

Last night Rourke was one of three housemates up for eviction on a public vote. In the end he and Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd survived and former MP Michael Fabricant left.

The incident with Siwa was on Wednesday and happened during a conversation in which Rourke, 72, made comments about Siwa’s sexuality. The 21-year-old singer, dancer, and social media star came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021 and later confirmed in interviews that she identifies as a lesbian. She is in a relationship with someone who is non-binary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During their chat, Rourke asked: "Do you like girls or boys?" To which Siwa replied: "Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary." Rourke then responded: "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore." Siwa replied: "I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship."

Later in the garden, Rourke was heard speaking to fellow housemate Chris Hughes and said: "I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick." Siwa overheard the remark and called it out: "That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning." Hughes told Rourke: "You can’t do that, Mickey."

In another moment, Rourke said: "I need a fag," before gesturing toward Siwa and clarifying: "I’m not talking to you." Hughes once again objected, to which Rourke replied: "I know. I was talking about a cigarette."