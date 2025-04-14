Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mickey Rourke is set to have his Celebrity Big Brother fee slashed after he was removed from the famous house.

The Hollywood actor and former boxer caused controversy after he made inappropriate comments toward reality star Ella Rae Wise and got in a heated confrontation with Chris Hughes. Scenes were shown on Sunday evening (April 13) which saw the 72-year-old removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Mickey had reportedly agreed a £500,000 appearance fee for the ITV reality show, the highest amount of any celebrity this series. However, the star is only likely to see a fraction of his fee after being removed from the house less than a week after joining.

A source told The Sun that following Mickey’s ejection from the house, the Hollywood veteran would not be receiving his full agreed fee. They said: “Mickey won’t be receiving all his money from ITV.

“If a celebrity gets removed from the house, they don't get the full fee. It’s as simple as that and they will be discussing that with him. Mickey was ready to leave the house and it ended up feeling like a mutual decision between him and ITV in the end. It was getting too much.”

But how much have other stars been paid for their time on the show? Here’s everything you need to know

How much have this year’s Celebrity Big Brother housemates been paid?

JoJo Siwa - £400,000

Former child star JoJo Siwa might have millions of followers online, but she is not yet among the favourites to win CBB. She is 12/1 to win the 2025 series, via Betfred. | Initial TV/ITV

According to reports, Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa is now the highest paid star on the series following Mickey’s removal and slashed fee. The 21-year-old is said to be raking in £400,000 for her participation in Celebrity Big Brother 2025, according to The Sun.

Trisha Goddard - £200,000

TV legend Trisha has entered the Big Brother house. She is currently 8/1 to win via Betfred. | Initial TV/ ITV

Daytime chat-show legend Trisha Goddard was reportedly persuaded into joining the show with a massive £200,000 fee. Trisha, 67, became the first ever Big Brother housemate to join the show while undergoing treatment for cancer. Her stint on the series is timed to fit around her treatment for stage four breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2023.

Daley Thompson - £150,000

Two time Olympic gold medal winner Daley Thompson has fairly long odds after the live launch. He is 20/1 to win CBB with Betfred. | Initial TV/ ITV

Former Olympian Daley Thompson is reportedly set to walk away with a £150,000 fee from his involvement with this year’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother. The sports star was a target for bosses who were keen to get the “notoriously unwoke” Daley in the house.

Michael Fabricant - £120,000

The celebrity with the longest odds to win CBB right now is ex-Tory MP Michael Fabricant. He is currently 33/1 to win via Betfred. | Initial TV/ ITV

MIchael Fabricant may have only lasted a few days in the Celebrity Big Brother house before being voted out by the public, but he is set set to bag a healthy pay packet. The former Tory MP, who lost his Lichfield seat during the 2024 General Election, has reportedly been given a £120,000 fee to appear on the show.

Patsy Palmer - £100,000

EastEnders icon Patsy Palmer has entered the Celebrity Big Brother house. She is currently 15/2 to win, via Betfred. | Initial TV/ ITV

EastEnder actress Patsy Palmer is one of two soap stars on this year’s cast, with bosses knowing how popular soap actors are with the public. Patsy has is rumoured to be walking away with a £100,000 pay day, which has been described as the star’s “going rate”.

Jack P. Shepherd - £100,000

Corrie legend Jack P. Shepherd will be looking to get one up on his fellow soap star Colson Smith and win CBB. He is one of the frontrunners at 11/2 via Betfred. | Initial TV/ITV

Not to be outdone by his soap world counterpart, Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd has also walked away with a reported £100,000 for his involvement in Celebrity Big Brother. Not only does he match Patsy’s figure, he also surpasses fellow Corrie star Colson Smith, who was rumoured to have been offered a £70,000 fee for the show’s first revival series last year.

Angellica Bell - £80,000

TV star Angellica Bell still has room to impress viewers, according to the latest odds. She is 20/1 to win CBB via Betfred after the Live Launch. | Initial TV/ ITV

TV presenter Angellica Bell have been paid £80,000 for joining the show, according to The Sun. A source told the newspaper that a beloved TV personality such as the 49-year-old would sometimes garner a figure “in the six figure zone” but said that Angellica “lacks the controversy or scandal that would garner those higher price points”.

Chris Hughes - £45,000

Former Love Island finalist Chris Hughes is the early favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025. He is 3/1 to win via Betfred. | Initial TV/ITV

Love Island star-turned-racing presenter Chris Hughes is said to have been offered £45,000 to swap the villa for the Celebrity Big Brother house. Big Brother bosses will see this signing as a bargain so far, with Chris bringing drama that included a confrontation that led to Mickey Rourke’s removal from the show.

Danny Beard - £30,000

Drag star Danny Beard is an early front runner for CBB in 2025. They are 5/1 to win via Betfred. | Initial TV/ ITV

Former RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Danny Beard is believed to have pocketed £30,000 for taking part in this year’s series. Danny has been vocal in the show so far including attempting to diffuse the situation between Mickey and Chris, with his protection of Chris being praised by viewers.

Donna Preston - £30,000

Actor Donna Preston is 8/1 to win Celebrity Big Brother right now via Betfred. | Initial TV/ ITV

Donna Preston is arguably the least well-known star of this year’s series but has still walked away with a healthy pay packet. The actress, who has appeared in Brassic, Sacha Baron Cohen flick Grimsby and Netflix series The Sandman, is believed have agreed a £30,000 fee to appear on the show.

Chesney Hawkes - £25,000

The One and Only Chesney Hawkes is in the middle of the pack currently, at least according to the odds. He is 10/1 to win CBB via Betfred. | Initial TV/ ITV

Iconic 90s singer Chesney Hawkes is reported to have agreed to a £25,000 fee to appear on this year’s show. While this is less than most of his fellow housemates, the musician, 53, is said to have been using his appearance on the show as publicity for his new album ‘Living Arrows’, which released earlier this month.

Ella Rae Wise - £20,000

TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise is one of a trio of CBB stars who are 8/1 to win the show right now, according to Betfred's latest odds. | Initial TV/ITV

TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise is reported to be the lowest paid housemate on Celebrity Big Brother this year, walking away with £20,000 for her involvement in the show. Ella revealed on the show that she had split from boyfriend Dan Edgars before entering the house.