Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fans were shocked when daytime talk show legend Trisha Goddard was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 67-year-old was voted out by the public during the most recent live eviction, which aired last night (April 15). Trisha, who made history as the first ever Big Brother contestant to join the house while undergoing treatment for cancer, became the second evictee and the third housemate to leave the show, following ex-MP Michael Fabricant’s eviction last week and Mickey Rourke’s removal.

Trisha, who previously revealed she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2023, lost the public vote that saw her up against EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer and Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd. It marked the second time Jack survived the public vote after he was saved during the first eviction of the series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a bittersweet moment for Trisha, who admitted throughout the episode that she was keen to stay and saw her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house as a “holiday” from her normal schedule of living with cancer and her ongoing treatment.

The latest series of Celebrity Big brother may have just kicked off but the show's first eviction is just around the corner. | ITV

In her post-eviction interview with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, Trisha said: “Really, it meant a lot, it meant a lot. It was respite, it was a holiday from having to think about cancer, because with the BB team and with my team in the States so I didn't have to think of the next scan, and I could be like a child again.

“Yes I did talk about cancer because I had to, and it is part of my life, as it is for 3.4 million Brits. It was just a break from having to think about it. Heavy subjects came up now and again, but it was just a break!”

Evictions are starting to come thick and fast as the remaining group of housemates are whittled down before the final later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the next live eviction in Celebrity Big Brother?

It has been confirmed that the next live eviction from the Celebrity Big Brother house will take place at 9pm on Friday, April 18. It will be aired live on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

As of yet, we are not sure who is up for eviction. Nomination scenes are set to air either Wednesday night (April 16) or Thursday night (April 17) ahead of the live eviction on Friday.