It’s been 19 years since George Galloway first acted like a cat on Celebrity Big Brother, and history is about to repeat itself as the housemates are also being tasked with asking like the beloved pet tonight.

The feline task begins when Big Brother gathers the housemates in the living room and says: “This is Big Brother. For today’s task, you will all become my pet house cats.”

Big Brother adds: “Collectively you begin the day with nine lives. Throughout the day you will all face feline tasks. Fail a task and you’ll lose one of your precious lives. To pass and win the reward, you must finish with at least one life remaining.”

The celebs are then told: “All food and drink must be consumed from the cat bowls provided. So prowl with pride, stretch your paws and if in doubt, lick yourself.”

It’s Eastender’s actress Patsy Palmer who is given the first task, as she’s asked to chase Big Brother’s laser pointer. The question is, is Patsy up to the challenge?

Later, The Only Way is Essex star Ella Rae Wise speaks to Big Brother in the Diary Room and expresses her disappointment at the lack of “sexy cat” costumes, presumably thinking of the types of costumes that are usually available for women to buy for Halloween. “Couldn’t you have had us dressed up as sexy cats, a few of us at least,” she questions.

The latest series of Celebrity Big brother may have just kicked off but the show's first eviction is just around the corner. | ITV

Big Brother tells her: “Big Brother has a clawsome secret mission for you. Ella to avoid a catastrophe and losing a life, you must go around the house delivering hiss-terical catty comments. Big Brother wants to hear nine ferocious catty comments to nine different housemates.”

Beginning her task by speaking to Chesney Hawkes, Ella says: “How many hit singles did you get?” Chesney says: “One very big one.” Ella replies: “Just one?” Meow. But, can Ella go undetected?

It appears reality stars Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa are determined to demonstrate their commitment to today’s task as they even use Big Brother’s litter tray in the bathroom. Big Brother tells the “house cats” that they “can use the human toilets.”

Then, Big Brother calls Danny Beard, Donna Preston and Jack P Shepherd to the Diary Room separately. Each of them finds a box in front of them. Jack asks Big Brother: “I have noticed a box in front of me. Shall I open it?” Big Brother says, “That Jack, is up to you . . .” Jack decides to open the mystery box, what will he find inside?

TV presenter Angellica Bell later heads to the Diary Room and Big Brother informs her: “You must become a cat burglar and steal all the milk from the house and bring it back to the Diary Room without getting busted by the other cats.” But, she’s told she can ask “one other house cat to help you with this heist.” Who will Angellica choose?

Plus, can the house cats land on their feet in today’s task? Tune in tonight to find out.

Until tonight’s episode airs, take a look back at the time when politian George Galloway first stunned CBB viewers by acting like a cat back in 2006, which made it into our list of 8 of the most controversial Celebrity Big Brother moments.

The former Labour MP was caught on camera nibbling from actress Rula Lenska's hands. He even purred like a cat as she scratched behind his ears.

It all began when he asked her “Now would you like me to be the cat?” Then he got on his hands and knees and began to behave like the feline.

The reason for his cringeworthy behaviour was all housemates had been given “role-play exercises” as part of an experiment to see if humans could communicate with animals.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV 1 and ITV X.