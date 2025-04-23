Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrity Big Brother producers have denied reports of a “furious row” between Patsy Palmer and Angellica Bell following their joint eviction from the show, after earlier claims suggested a heated confrontation had taken place off-camera.

The speculation surfaced after The Mirror initially reported that the two stars had clashed after leaving the ITV studios on the night of the show’s brutal triple eviction. The story, which has since been deleted from the site, alleged a post-show fallout. However, insiders have now pushed back against the claims, insisting there was “no furious row.”

“This is not true – it also wasn’t an afterparty, that’s just the studio,” a source told The Sun, shutting down suggestions that tempers flared between the pair.

Patsy, 52, and Angellica, 49, had been visibly at odds during their time in the house, with both acknowledging they didn’t always see eye to eye. Despite this, the tension appears to have remained within the confines of the show. Patsy was seen chatting with Angellica in the studio lobby before leaving at 2am with a family member, while Angellica was spotted heading off in a taxi.

EastEnders legend Patsy was the last victim of Triple Tuesday. She was evicted by the public and has missed out on the 2025 final. | Initial/ ITV

During her post-eviction interview, Patsy acknowledged the friction, suggesting it came from similarities between the two: “We’re kind of like sisters,” she said, implying that their personalities occasionally clashed in a way typical of sibling dynamics.

Patsy also avoided discussing a separate controversy involving former housemate Mickey Rourke, who had criticised her cooking during the show. When asked about it by the hosts, she responded with a pointed silence. “You don’t want to talk about the broccoli, fair enough,” host Will Best noted, as the conversation moved on.

Angellica, who was evicted shortly before Patsy, addressed other emotional moments from her time on the show. Speaking about her departure from The Martin Lewis Money Show in 2023, she admitted: “It took me a long time to get over that. I’m so grateful to all the audience that messaged me about it and also to other celebrities who contacted me and stuff… I think I’ve found myself again being here. Every cloud.”