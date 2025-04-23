Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final of Celebrity Big Brother is just days away with the six remaining housemates battling it out to be crowned series champion.

After Tuesday evening’s shocking ‘Triple Tuesday’ live eviction, three housemate found out their fate as they fell at the last hurdle before the show’s grand final. Angellica Bell, Ella Rae Wise, and Patsy Palmer were all evicted, leaving six housemates remaining.

Those six housemates are former Love Island star Chris Hughes, Drag Race UK champion Danny Beard, 90s music icon Chesney Hawkes, actress Donna Preston, singer and dancer JoJo Siwa and Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd.

Big Brother is no stranger to switching it up, and after Tuesday night’s triple eviction twist, some viewers have been left wondering whether one last eviction could be on the horizon before the grand final.

Here’s everything you need to know about what Big Brother has in store for the housemates in the last few days of the series.

Jack, Donna, Chesney, Chris, JoJo and Danny are all in the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. | ITV/Initial TV

Will there be another live eviction in Big Brother?

It doesn’t look like another eviction will take place in Celebrity Big Brother before the final. Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best told viewer during Tuesday night’s eviction that the six remaining contestant were confirmed as our finalists, meaning that are are set to take part in the final stage of the show.

Additionally, there does not appear to be a chance of a ‘backdoor eviction’ this series. Backdoor evictions are when housemates are evicted during the pre-recorded show with results revealed to viewers when the episode airs.

Last year’s backdoor eviction in the final week caused controversy after Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches was voted out of the house. Viewers branded the moment “cruel” after the star was duped into believing he was being reunited with family members before being met by AJ and told that he had been evicted from the house as his housemates watched on.

ITV has confirmed that the ‘Vote to Win’ window will freeze during Friday’s show, meaning that a backdoor eviction does not appear to be on the cards. This means that all six of the remaining housemates will take part in the final.

When is the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final?

The live final will take place on Friday, April 25. The final will begin at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player.

Chris Hughes, Chesney Hawkes, JoJo Siwa, Donna Preston and Danny Beard have all made the final. The vote to win is currently open for viewers to choose their winner.

AJ and Will will announce when the voting window freezes during Friday’s final. Housemates will be evicted in the order they place in the public vote before the winner is revealed.

Before the live final takes place, Celebrity Big Brother will air at 9pm as normal on Wednesday (April 23) and Thursday (April 24).