Celebrity Big Brother 2025: Finalists confirmed after brutal Triple Tuesday eviction - who left last night?
The ITV reality show is set to wrap up later this week, with viewers now having sights on who they want to win the series. Finalists were confirmed after the last live eviction of the series, which was affectionately dubbed ‘Triple Tuesday’ by the show.
For the first time since the reality format has aired on ITV, three housemates were evicted from the house on the same night. The housemates were even surprised by this twist, with most reacting in shock when host Will Best let slip that two more would be leaving during the second eviction of the night.
As a result, only six celebrities remain to face the vote to win ahead of Friday’s grand final.
Who was evicted from Celebrity Big Brother last night?
The five housemates facing the public vote last night were Chris, Patsy, Danny, Angellica and Ella.
The first eviction of the night confirmed that TV presenter Angellica Bell’s time in the house was over. She became the fourth housemate to be evicted following the departure of Daley Thompson, Trisha Goddard and Michael Fabricant.
During her post-eviction interview, Angellica got emotional as she recalled her experience in the house, telling hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best that she had an “amazing” experience.
AJ and Will returned to talk to the house, where it was confirmed that the second housemate to be evicted that evening was Ella Rae Wise. The TOWIE star revealed that she was “ready to go home” and was looking forward to seeing her mum and “get back to reality”.
The star, 24, was questioned over her tension with Chris and JoJo. Ella had accused the pair of game-playing by formed a close friendship so quickly in the house, and while some fans accused the star of being jealous of their friendship, Ella said she was instead protective of JoJo and hinted toward being given information before heading into the house that Chris was untrustworthy.
She said: “I just felt like he never took time to get to know me and at the end of the day it is what it is and I had a few outside information before I came into the house about him so. We are in the same industry so I thought we would have got on and we have mutual friends.
“I don't think I was bothered by Chris and JoJo's friendship. I know when you have latch ons and she is a young girl. But as time goes on you don't know. She is young though and I didn't want her to be used.”
The hosts returned to talk to the house for the third and final time, revealing that EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer was the sixth housemate to be evicted this series. The actress jumped up in glee when her name was announced having previously made no secret that she was ready to go home to her family, although she admitted during last night’s episode that she would have liked to have made the final.
She told AJ and Will during her post-eviction interview: “I was cheering, to be part of history as part of the triple eviction.
“I've been missing my husband and kids. I had to start trusting a bit and as I got closer to the end I was counting down the days to see them.”
However, the star remained quiet when questioned by the hosts about her run-in with Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, who was removed from the house earlier this series, over her cooking.
Who is in the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2025?
With the three eviction completed, AJ and Will confirmed that the six remaining housemates were the finalists for the 2025 series. Chris Hughes, Danny Beard, Chesney Hawkes, JoJo Siwa, Donna Preston and Jack P. Shepherd will face the public vote to be crowned the winner of the series.
Voting opened immediately after the evictions were completed. This time, it is a vote to win and the voting window will freeze in Friday’s live final.
