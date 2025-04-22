Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the final week of Celebrity Big Brother and the housemates are set to be cut ahead of the grand finale.

Viewers watched last night as the nine remaining housemates were made to take part in a brutal round of face-to-face-nominations for the first time this series. The Easter-themed nominations round saw each contestant place an egg in the basket of the person they wanted to nominate that week, explaining their reasoning to the rest of the group.

Tears were shed and grievances were aired during the episode, with TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise having a particularly bad day in the house. The star left the nomination room in tears before later returning to allow her housemates to continue nominations.

Earlier, she and Angellica were pulled up for a rule-break in which Ella told the TV presenter that she was certain that she would be nominated this week, before rattling through a list of who wouldn’t vote for who. The pair spent part of the evening in Big Brother’s jail in the garden as their punishment for discussing nominations.

Former Love Island star-turned-racing presenter Chris was also in tears in the Diary Room at one point, with spirits low in the house as the sprint towards the grand final begins.

With nine housemates left in the house ahead of Friday’s final, Big Brother has had to ramp up the stakes with the next eviction, which has been dubbed ‘Triple Tuesday’. For the first time since the show has been broadcast on ITV, three housemates will leave on one night to help whittle down numbers ahead of Friday’s final.

Who is up for eviction?

Three out of the five nominated housemates will leave the Celebrity Big Brother house during the 'Triple Tuesday' live eviction. | ITV

Five housemates face the chop at the next live eviction from the house.

Ella received the most face-to-face nominations with five housemates giving her their egg. This was followed by Angellica and Patsy who both earned three nominations each.

Chris received two nominations, while JoJo also received two. However, JoJo was spared from the public vote after she found the golden egg .

In a cruel twist though, JoJo was forced to choose one of the safe housemates to replace her in the public vote. JoJo opted to make Danny face eviction.

This means that the five housemates up for evictions are: Ella, Angellica, Patsy, Chris and Danny.

How to vote in Celebrity Big Brother eviction

You can vote in the eviction via the Big Brother app on your device, or by visiting itv.com/vote/cbb. You have up to five votes to cast in this eviction round, and you can split these across however many housemates you want.

Voting is currently open and hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will announce during tonight’s live eviction when the voting window has closed.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.