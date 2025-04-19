Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The third evictee from Celebrity Big Brother has been confirmed following a live eviction last night.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viewers watched Friday’s episode (April 18) as Olympic legend Daley Thompson and EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer faced the public vote. It marked the second time that Patsy had been up for eviction, while Daley faced the public vote for the first time.

In the final portion of the episode, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best spoke to the house as they confirmed the third person to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house, following Michael Fabricant and Trisha Goddard’s elimination from the competition and Mickey Rourke’s removal from the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who was evicted from Celebrity Big Brother last night?

Daley Thompson was the third housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house. | ITV/Initial TV

Daley’s time in the house came to an end when it was confirmed that he had lost the public vote. The two-time Olympic gold medalist praised his time in the house, telling his fellow housemates that it had “been a blast” as he hugged them goodbye.

The athlete, 66, told AJ and Will after he exited the house: “If you ever get a chance you should spend a couple of weeks in there, it was brilliant.”

Daley added: “I didn't have high hopes for them in there but they have been funny, they have been just revealing. They are great people.”

However, the warm feelings were short lived after AJ and Will revealed to the star that he had received four nominations that week from Angellica, Chris, Donna and Patsy. He took particular umbridge with Chris and Patsy’s reasonings, after the pair claimed that he didn’t lift a finger in the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When questioned if the nominations surprised him, Daley said: “No none of them surprise me as they are all rats. The ones who said I don't do any washing up - that is so not true. Everyday I washed up, I made tea for everybody. I put out all the plates and stuff.”

He also commented on his friendship with TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise, who burst into tears after Daley was confirmed as being up for eviction earlier in the week. The star said he saw the 24-year-old as a daughter figure in the house, adding: “Some people undermine her in there.”

When is the next eviction in Celebrity Big Brother?

With the final of the ITV reality show only just under a week away, evictions are coming thick and fast as we whittle down the remaining housemates to our finalists.

The next live eviction is expected to take place on Tuesday, April 22. With nine housemates currently remaining before the final, fans are speculating that Tuesday’s eviction could be a double. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sun has also reported that a backdoor eviction is set to take place over the weekend, with scenes rumoured to be screened on Sunday night’s episode. Backdoor evictions do not take place during live episodes, with the result of the public vote being revealed during the pre-recorded show after the eliminated housemate has left the show.

However, speculation is rife over whether these reports are accurate after there was no public vote opened at the end of Friday’s episode. One fan took to X to say: “Absolutely no mention or even hint at a potential backdoor eviction happening this weekend, which was reported by press. Hopefully for once the leak is wrong and it isn’t happening! But they only have one live show left, AND NINE HOUSEMATES? A triple eviction?”

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Sunday, April 20 at 10pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.