JoJo Siwa has revealed she no longer identifies as a lesbian amid her close friendship with fellow housemate Chris Hughes.

The 21-year-old entertainer and Celebrity Big Brother UK contestant made the revelation during a candid conversation with fellow housemate Danny Beard.

“I’ve never – I think I’ve always told myself, I’m a lesbian. I think being here, I’ve realised I am not a lesbian, I’m queer,” JoJo said in a late-night exchange aired during Tuesday’s livestream. “And I think that’s really cool. I’m switching letters! I’ve dropped the L and I’ve gone to the Q, baby! That’s what I love about sexuality.”

JoJo, who is currently in a relationship with non-binary influencer Kath Ebbs, also said: “I feel so queer,” to which Danny responded, “I’m queer!” The two embraced as Danny joked, “And you know what British people love more than anything? To queue!”

The revelation came after weeks of speculation surrounding JoJo’s close friendship with fellow contestant Chris, which viewers and housemates alike have described as flirtatious. The pair have shared cuddles and affection, and even admitted he wanted to kiss her. This dynamic has drawn attention online, with some trolls targeting JoJo's partner, Kath.

JoJo Siwa has revealed she no longer identifies as a lesbian amid her close friendship with fellow housemate Chris Hughes. | ITV2

In response to the online backlash and speculation, Kath, who uses she/they pronouns and identifies as non-binary, disabled comments on their Instagram posts. Kath has not released a formal statement in response to JoJo’s announcement.

JoJo has previously reaffirmed her commitment to Kath. Speaking on the We Need To Talk podcast prior to entering the Big Brother house, she said: “I have the most amazing, beautiful partner, they are incredible human being who I don't know how I snagged them at all. With Kath, I just trust them beyond trust.”

JoJo also expressed her long-term hopes for the future, sharing: “I want to have babies, I just want to be a mum… I've had a very maternal instinct for a very long time since I was 12.”

JoJo Siwa is a Celebrity Big Brother finalist for 2025. She has yet to face a public vote after managing to avoid being on the list for Triple Tuesday. | Initial/ITV

JoJo came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. Initially unsure how to label herself, she later identified as pansexual, saying, “Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life - my human is my human.”

During her time in the Big Brother house, JoJo has also discussed the homophobic abuse she has faced. Former contestant Mickey Rourke was removed from the show after referring to JoJo with a slur and making inappropriate comments about “changing” her sexuality. JoJo stood her ground: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

She added: “That’s what I love about sexuality,” she said. “It has taken a long, long time. I think I’ve found myself again being here.”

What do queer, pansexual, and non-binary mean?

Queer: An umbrella term for people whose sexuality or gender identity doesn’t align with conventional norms. It can include gay, lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, transgender, non-binary, and other identities. According to LGBTQ charity Stonewall, it is “used by those wanting to reject specific labels of sexual orientation and/or gender identity.”

Pansexual: A person who is attracted to others regardless of gender. For pansexual individuals, gender is not a factor in whom they are attracted to.

Non-binary: A gender identity that doesn’t fall strictly within male or female categories. Non-binary people may identify with both, neither, or another gender entirely, and often use they/them pronouns.