Despite some faults, the 2025 series of Celebrity Big Brother has been a triumph - ITV just needs to make one change to return it to the upper echelons of reality TV.

When news broke in 2022 that ITV was picking up the reality show format, as a fan, I was excited but also apprehensive. While I welcomed the return of the “ultimate social experiment”, I was hoping that ITV took a different tack to their other reality TV shows.

What we didn’t need was another series akin to Love Island filled with wannabe 20-something influencers who are only there to further their careers. And credit to ITV, the revival of the civilian series was a success, filled with contestants of all ages, occupations, viewpoints that worked in its favour.

Next came the announcement that Celebrity Big Brother would be returning and again I was excited, but apprehensive. The last series, which aired on Channel 5 in 2018, saw Z-list reality stars living alongside names such as Ann Widdecombe, Wayne Sleep and even Maggie Oliver, the Greater Manchester detective constable who blew the whistle on the Rochdale sex abuse ring case.

The latest series of Celebrity Big brother may have just kicked off but the show's first eviction is just around the corner. | ITV

It was clear that the show had run out of steam in its Channel 5 era. Still, nostalgia prevails for the heady heyday of Tiffany Pollard thinking David Guest had died and George Galloway cosplaying as a cat with Rula Lenska. So with the hope that bosses could return to what makes the show tick I was among the millions excited to tune into the revival.

The first series of Celebrity Big Brother harkened back to the good old days. With huge names such as Sharon Osbourne and her ex-X Factor judge Louis Walsh involved, there was no shortage of drama.

The current series only proved that there was more to come from ITV’s revival. With arguably an even more star-studded cast that included an Oscar-nominated Hollywood actor (more on Mickey Rourke later), it felt like the series had moved into the mainstream again. The only name I wasn’t really familiar with on the cast was TOWIE’s Ella Rae Wise, but that was more that I’m just not a fan of The Only Is Essex rather than a reflection on Ella’s star power.

The big talking point of this series was Mickey Rourke. The actor lasted six days in the house before his rightful removal for inappropriate language and aggressive behaviour towards his other housemates. With a chaotic entrance to boot, Mickey was sure to be the main talking point of this series.

But after he left in disgraced fashion, the show didn’t really falter in any way. The oxygen that had been taken up by Mickey’s antics returned to the house and allowed us to actually get to know the other housemates. And what we saw on screen was genuinely a pleasure to watch as a reality TV fan - everything from blossoming friendships, to feuds and infighting has made this series a great watch.

There’s just one issue with ITV’s revival that, if changed, could take the show to the next level. Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best lead CBB’s live shows, following in the footsteps of the legend that is Davina McCall and Channel 5 host Emma Willis.

Celebrity Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best evicted three housemates from the show last night. | ITV

I genuinely like the pair as presenters on their own, but I can’t help but feel that the live evictions feel a little awkward with the two stars trying to bounce off each other, often finding themselves stumbling instead. It makes me question why ITV couldn’t have trusted just one to lead the show on its comeback? And why bosses haven’t spotted what is evident to viewers.

Unfortunately, Will appeared to suffer a massive slip up during the recent ‘Triple Tuesday’ eviction when he seemingly told the housemates early that “two more” would be leaving that night. We were robbed of what could have been a really shocking moment for our housemates when we returned to the house for the third eviction that evening (the first time it had happened in ITV history).

In my opinion, Will works better as the presenter of the less-structured companion show Late & Live, where he often expertly banters with celebrity guests and the live audience and delivers quick quips. On the flip-side, I think AJ would shine solo on the more formal main live shows.

This is just a tiny change to the format that could return Celebrity Big Brother to the upper echelons of reality TV.