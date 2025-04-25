Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the final of Celebrity big Brother takes place, we take a look at the housemates who have been evicted so far

Six housemates remain, battling to become the champion of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. Hosts AJ Odudu and Will best will bring the live final to screens this evening, revealing whether Chris Hughes, Danny Beard, Donna Preston, JoJo Siwa, Jack P Shepherd, or Chesney Hawkes has been crowned as the new champion.

It’s been an eventful series so far, with no shortage of drama. From removals from the house, to accusations of game-playing levelled at some stars, sometime fans may need a reminder of the housemates who have left the show.

Here’s a full list of the housemates who have been evicted (or removed) from the house so far this series.

Michael Fabricant

Michael Fabricant was the first celebrity housemate to be evicted from Celebrity Big Brother | ITV/Initial ITV

Former Tory MP Michael Fabricant became the first celebrity to leave the Big Brother house this season. The politician was voted out during the first public vote on Day 5, losing the public vote against Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke and Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd.

Michael, 74, told AJ and Will that he was “sad” to leave the show so earlier, adding that he “didn’t know” whether he would get on with his fellow housemates but found that he had quickly became “close friends” with some of the stars. He even admitted to his fellow housemates before his eviction that he didn’t fancy his chances, saying: “I’m quite enjoying this… I’ll be quite sad (to go), (I’m) up against a Hollywood star and then a Corrie star. I don’t fancy my chances for remaining.”

Michael returned for a quick cameo during Easter, dressed as an Easter bunny and hiding eggs around the house for the remaining contestants to find as part of a task.

Mickey Rourke - removed from house

Mickey Rourke was ejected from the Celebrity Big Brother house after making inappropriate comments to housemate Ella Mae Wise and getting in a confrontation with Chris Hughes. | ITV

To his surprise, Mickey Rourke survived the first public vote but it was evident that the Oscar-nominated actor wanted to leave. The star, 72, had repeatedly annoyed housemates with his mindless behaviour and the final straw came only one day after the public vote when he was removed from the house by Big Brother for inappropriate behaviour.

Firstly, viewers watched as Mickey used inappropriate sexual language towards 24-year-old TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise. After being told to ‘come with me’ by the star, Mickey responded “Come in you?”, with his reply later leaving the young reality star in tears.

Mickey, who had previously used a homophobic slur word while speaking to singer JoJo Siwa, was then called to the Diary Room after an aggressive confrontation with ex-Love Island contestant Chris Hughes. The actor accused the reality star of “eyeballing” him during a task and repeatedly called him a “c**t”, before threatening to get physical with him.

Big Brother told Mickey: “Big Brother considers your language and behaviour today to be seriously unacceptable and as a result, Big Brother has no option but to ask you to leave the Big Brother house.” In his final moments in the show, Mickey said: “I went over the line, you know, I did wrong. I guess, like they say, I’m a work in progress. I just wanna pack my bags and leave, you know. I wanted to leave yesterday actually but I wasn’t chosen.”

Trisha Goddard

Trisha Goddard was the second housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house. | ITV/Initial TV

Daytime talk-show legend Trisha Goddard found herself up for the public vote against Jack and EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer. The 67-year-old made history by becoming the first ever Big brother contestant to join the show while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Trisha has stage four breast cancer, which she previously revealed was treatable but not curable. She was given her own bedroom in the Big brother house to add to her comfort amid her health situation.

On Day 9, Trisha left the house after receiving the fewest public votes. During her eviction interview, she told AJ and WIll that her time in the famous house felt like a “respite” from her situation, saying: “Really, it meant a lot, it meant a lot, it was respite it was a holiday from having to think about cancer, because with the BB team and with my team in the States so I didn't have to think of the next scan, and I could be like a child again.

“Yes I did talk about cancer because I had to, and it is part of my life, as it is for 3.4 million Brits. It was just a break from having to think about it. Heavy subjects came up now and again, but it was just a break!'

Daley Thompson

Olympic decathlon champions Daley Thompson was the third housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house. | ITV/Initial TV

Olympic legend Daley Thompson became the third housemate to be evicted from the house on Day 12. He faced the public vote against Patsy.

The athlete, who won two Olympics gold medal for the decathlon event in the 1980s, caused drama on his way out after he pulled Ella and TV presenter Angellica Bell aside and told them: “I know it's difficult if you are struggling to be heard, put your hand up. Because there's some people that are really loud and there's some people that do this professionally as a game."

Daley, who admitted that he would have loved to have stayed longer, elaborated on his comments during his post-eviction interview, with many fans believing that he was talking about the quick and close friendship formed between Chris and JoJo. He said: "In there, all you can do, I think is, all I could do is just try and be the person that I am, whereas all the people in there – they're all performative artists, there are some people who are professional reality stars, if you do that all the time, you know how to play the game.”

Angellica Bell

Angellica Bell was the fourth housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity big Brother house. | ITV/Initial TV

Angellica became the first victim of Celebrity Big Brother’s ‘Triple Tuesday’ twist, that saw three housemates evicted on Day 16. Angellica faced the public vote alongside Ella, Chris, Patsy, and Drag Race star Danny Beard after a brutal round of face-to-face nominations which aired the previous evening.

The ex-Martin lewis Money Show host became the fourth housemate of the series to be evicted. Despite being evicted, Angellica told AJ and Will in her exit interview: “I did not think I would even last this long. In my eyes I've won this show."

Angellica also broke down on tears on stage as the presenters congratulated her on 25 years on the TV industry and she recalled her experience in the house.

Ella Rae Wise

Ella Rae Wise was the fifth housemate to be evicted in Celebrity Big Brother | ITV/Initial TV

The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise became the fifth housemate evicted from the house and the second to leave during the ‘Triple Tuesday’ eviction. The 24-year-old admitted that she was “ready to go home” and “get back to reality”.

Ella went through a tough time during face-to-face nominations, leaving the room in tears as she received the most votes from her fellow housemates before being comforted by Danny. The reality star had also spoken about the advice she had received from Daley, who she dubbed “Mr Observer”, before his departure and how it confirmed her suspicions over Chris and JoJo’s friendship.

Ella revealed in her exit interview that her hesitation over Chris in particular came from a protectiveness over 21-year-old JoJo. She also revealed that she had received advice from an unnamed source before the show kicked off, warning her of Chris’s game-playing habits.

Patsy Palmer

Patsy Palmer was the sixth housemate to be evicted from Celebrity Big Brother. | ITV/Initial TV

After facing the public vote for a third time, EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer was evicted from the house and became the final housemate to lose their spot during ‘Triple Tuesday’. The star, 52, jumped up in glee when her name was announced, having made no secret of the fact that she was ready to go home and see her family.

During her time in the show, she clashed with Mickey, who criticised her cook, and also with Angellica. Angellica told the actress during face-to-face nominations that she felt that Patsy “snaps” at her.

When questions arose around Mickey’s issue with her cooking during her exit interview, Patsy sustained a stony silence, forcing AJ and Will to move on quickly. She also elaborated on her reaction to her eviction, saying: “I was cheering, to be part of history as part of the triple eviction.

“I've been missing my husband and kids. I had to start trusting a bit and as I got closer to the end I was counting down the days to see them.”