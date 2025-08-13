Former England footballer Andy Carroll has reportedly split from his girlfriend Lou Teasdale after a year of dating.

According to reports, former England and Premier League striker Andy Carroll has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend of a year, Lou Teasdale. A source told The Sun that “Andy got sick of Lou’s demands and her influencer lifestyle. She’s always posting on social media and he hates that. He told her it was over this week. He’s single now.”

Only eight weeks ago, Andy Carroll was questioned by police over reported bust-ups with Lou Teasdale whilst on holiday in Greece. The rows are believed to have taken place at a beachside restaurant and at their hotel.

A Nikolus Tavern worker told The Sun of their first argument that “We recognised him as the footballer Andy Carroll immediately.He seemed very drunk and furious with his partner.

“He was using very bad words. It was improper behaviour. The woman looked very upset.”

Andy Carroll ‘splits’ from girlfriend Lou Teasdale, does she have kids, when did he divorce Billi Mucklow? Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Andy Carroll, who formerly played for the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham, joined Dagenham & Redbridge on a free transfer after leaving Bordeaux in France.

Andy Carroll told Sky Sports at the time that "It doesn't matter the level, or anything, as long as I get on the pitch and play football, that's all that matters.” He also said: "Coming here and showing people I am just playing for the love of football rather than the money and the level is something I wanted to do.

"This is something which could be fantastic. We have a project to get them out of non-league and back up the leagues.”

Who is Lou Teasdale?

Lou Teasdale is a celebrity hairstylist who was the personal groomer for band One Direction and travelled the world with them. Lou Teasdale was one of the late Caroline Flack’s closest friends and she also shares a good friendship with Harry Styles.

Does Lou Teasdale have children?

Yes. Lou Teasdale has a daughter called Lux.

When did Andy Carroll divorce Billi Mucklow, do they have children?

Andy Carroll announced that he was divorcing former TOWIE star Billi Mucklow last year after marrying in June 2022 at the Four Seasons in Hampshire, they had got engaged eight years before tying the knot.

In a statement, Andy Carroll said: “Billi and I have privately separated earlier this year and we are under way with our divorce proceedings.

“It has been a hard few months for our family and we continue to move forward amicably for our children.”

Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow share three children, Arlo, Wolf and Marvel Mae. Andy Carroll also has two children from a former relationship.