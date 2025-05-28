TOWIE’s Amy Childs was engaged to Billy Delbosq but has reportedly called off their wedding.

Amy Childs and Billy Delbosq were due to get married, but according to reports TOWIE star Amy has decided to call off their wedding. An insider told Closer magazine that ‘Amy has had to cancel her wedding and she’s absolutely gutted.”

The insider also said: “There was going to be a show around it, following the run-up to their big day, but they’ve had to make some last-minute changes based on what’s going on in their lives.”

Amy Childs, who is 34, and Billy Delbosq first met during lockdown in 2020 and got engaged in April 2023 after briefly splitting in 2022. They are parents to two-year-old twins, Amelia, known as ‘Milly’ and Billy.

When she welcomed Amelia and Billy with Billy, Amy Childs took to Instagram to write: “Welcome to the world our beautiful little twins 💙💗 Born 06/04/23 “7.04pm twin 1

“7.05pm twin 2

“Mummy and Daddy love you so so much.. We’ve been in a complete baby bubble the past few days.. Our family is now finally complete.. 🥰 @billydelbosq8 you have been incredible the last few days .. I love you so much .. 💙💗 xxx.”

When did Amy Childs date Bradley Wright?

Amy Childs was previously engaged to Bradley Wright, father to her daughter Polly. The couple split only six weeks after Polly’s birth in 2017 and Amy told OK! Magazine that “When I found out I was pregnant, I said, "I want to work so hard to give her the best in life" but it felt like Brad wasn't thinking about that…

“After Polly arrived, he was sleeping in a different room. Towards the end I became more like a friend and his mum…”

Amy has four children, twins Amelia and Billy, daughter Polly and son Ritchie Jr, from her former relationship with his dad, also called Ritchie.