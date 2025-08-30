A reality star has said she became so overwhelmed by her work schedule and her best friend’s cancer diagnosis that her skin was “falling off”.

Tamra Judge has revealed that while filming The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) she was referred to the on-set psychiatrist because she felt so overwhelmed and overworked. It happened just after her best friend, Teddi Mellencamp, was diagnosed with cancer.

She said during a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live that her personal and professional workloads had become “overwhelming”, and this led her to see the show’s psychiatrist. Filming also needed to be paused mid-season during RHOC season 19 to allow her to get the help she needed. Alongside filming the show, she was also recording five podcasts a week and trying to deal with her friend’s diagnosis.

All of this combined led to her having numerous health issues. She said: “It was a lot. I was like literally having a mental breakdown. I wasn’t eating. I wasn’t sleeping by the end of the season. I ended up weighing 108 pounds. My skin was just literally falling off of me. And I was just so sad. I was sad.”

Explaining the impact of everything, she went on: “When somebody close to you is diagnosed with what Teddi was diagnosed with, it’s, the unknown is horrible. I am committed to every job I have. If it’s a podcast, if it’s me working at Burger King when I’m 16 years old, I am committed. I’m a hard worker.”

The reality star also said she’d been filming the show for two weeks when Teddi, who has stage four melanoma, was diagnosed back in 2022. She said: “That just really put like, you know, nail through my heart and I was just so devastated and on top of everything else, it was difficult.”

Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. Photo by Instagram/@TamraJudge. | Instagram/@TamraJudge

She continued to say that other things were getting on top of her at the same time: “I got to a point where I was overworked, I was depressed. I took a week off of the show. You know, you guys all saw how that happened. I talked to my therapist when I got home. I also talked to the show psychiatrist. I had to do a 500 question survey. Then she evaluated me and she’s like ‘you’re severely depressed. You have self-worth problems’.”

Teddi said earlier this month that she doesn't plan to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid her cancer battle. The reality star revealed that her stage four melanoma had spread to her brain and lungs earlier this year and says that her treatment for the disease means she would find it challenging to return to the show she featured on from 2017 to 2020.

Speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, Teddi said: "Yeah, no. I don't have the bandwidth for it right now. I'm not somebody who likes to do something when I can't be good at it."

The star - who has children Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, five, with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave - explained that the treatment she has received for the tumours in her brain have caused her some challenges with communication and she doesn't want to risk being misinterpreted.

Teddi said: "I feel like my words are a little stutter sometimes and it doesn't mean I'm telling a lie. Some people have to relearn to talk after having these surgeries that I had. The fact that I can do as much as I can do, I'm so blessed for. But it still happens to me, and some days are very bad."

She added: "Some days, I'm just stumbling word over word. And I would hate to be on a show like that and somebody think that I was not being honest and really I was just struggling. And then them get the heat for it because how could you do that to someone that has cancer? I don't think it would be the best for the cast, and it wouldn't be the best for me right now."

If you need help with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.