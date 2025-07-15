TV star Teddi Mellencamp has split from new partner Ricci Rea and admits she is in denial about her ongoing battle with stage 4 cancer.

The 44-year-old celebrity was spotted with a mystery man last month and it was subsequently revealed that she was dating the producer - but Teddi has now revealed that she's already ended their romance.

During an appearance on the Diamonds in the Rough podcast, Teddi shared: "You guys, [the] press needs to get on it a little bit faster because by the time they figured out who my mystery man was, we’re already done. I had to call things off. All of a sudden, I open up the freaking worldwide web. I’m like, ‘The mystery man.’ Oh, now you guys figured it out."

Teddi described Ricci as a "really nice guy". However, she doesn't think she's ready for a serious romance at this point in time. The reality star - who split from her husband, Edwin Arroyave, in 2024 - said: "Right now, it started getting to the point where it’s starting to get a little bit more serious. I was like, ‘I don’t have the capacity for this right now.' He’s a really nice guy, couldn’t be a nicer guy. I don’t feel my best. So, when I have downtime, I want to rest. It’s not even, like, about a need right now, and I think that’s the crazy thing about this."

Meanwhile, Teddi recently confessed that she's ignoring "hard conversations" about the future. The reality star was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year after she was found to have multiple tumours on her brain and lungs, and although she has successfully undergone immunotherapy - which has seen the growths "significantly" shrink - Teddi is "in denial" of her physical condition.

Speaking on her Two Ts in a Pod podcast, she said: "I think it's really hard being in a place where, I kind of am in denial of where I am physically. And when other people are not in denial, it's hard. My family wants to have like the hard conversations, and I don't ... They want to talk about things like the future, or medically, exactly how I'm doing, and I don't want to talk about it."