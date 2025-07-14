Jewry Wall Museum: Major new Roman attraction to be unveiled in Leicester

Jewry Wall Museum is both interactive and immersive.

A MAJOR new visitor attraction that shines a spotlight on Leicester’s Roman past will open its doors this month. On Saturday 26 July, the Jewry Wall Museum – A Real Roman Experience, will launch, marking a monumental milestone for both Leicester and Britain’s understanding of its Roman past.

With the remains of a Roman bath house at its heart – one of the largest civic Roman ruins in the country – the Jewry Wall Museum blends 2nd century archaeology with 21st century technology to tell the fascinating story of everyday life in Leicester 2,000 years ago.

A Grade II-listed former college – designed by the modernist architect Trevor Dannatt and inspired by the ancient foundations of the adjacent bath house – has been fully refurbished by Leicester City Council to create a contemporary space for the new attraction.

Admission tickets are now on sale, with the new museum set to become the most important Roman-themed attraction in the Midlands when it opens on Saturday 26th July.

Leicester's 2000-year old Roman history is narrated by Marcellus.

Sir Peter Soulsby, Leicester City Mayor said: “This magnificent new museum means that we can now shout proudly about our 2,000 years of history and Leicester’s place in Roman Britain.

“Thanks to archaeological discoveries and interactive technology, the Jewry Wall Museum can reveal the public and private lives of the residents of Ratae Corieltauvorum like never before, telling their stories in new and compelling ways.

“I hope it will become another must-see visitor attraction in our historic city and improve our understanding of Roman Leicester, while giving local people even more reason to be proud of their city’s long history.”

On arrival at the Jewry Wall Museum, visitors will be taken on an immersive journey through Roman Leicester and introduced to ‘Marcellus’ – the son of a Roman soldier and a local woman – who will act as their guide to the ancient city of Ratae Corieltauvorum.

Brought to life by acclaimedBritish artist Scott Tetlow, Marcellus and the other characters will help recreate the vibrant street scene of Roman Leicester, while interactive displays, projections and games will provide engaging and educational insight into everyday life in the 2nd-century city.

As one of the most archaeologically explored cities in the UK, Leicester has a vast collection of Roman artefacts, with more than a hundred items on display at the new museum that were discovered in Leicester and Leicestershire.

These include some of the finest Roman mosaics and wall plasters ever found in the UK, as well as jewellery, pottery, bronzework and coins.

Many of these items have been uncovered during excavations led by University of Leicester Archaeological Services.

Professor Sarah Scott from the School of Archaeology and Ancient History at the University of Leicester, and director of the Heritage Hub, said: "Both students and staff at the University of Leicester are excited to be involved in this pioneering project, sharing in-depth knowledge across a wide range of subjects – from clothing and hairstyles to language, religion and culture.

“Through our Roman Leicester website, a new guide to the Jewry Wall, learning programmes and public events, we are helping Leicester City Council to bring the city’s incredible Roman heritage to life for people of all ages. It is inspiring to see the Jewry Wall Museum sparking curiosity, creativity and collaboration at the heart of our city and region."

Phil Hackett, General Manager of Jewry Wall Museum – A Real Roman Experience, added: “Jewry Wall isn’t just a museum – it’s a bold reimagining of how we tell Britain’s Roman story.

“By combining powerful archaeology, local discovery and world-class technology, we’ve created an experience that’s both deeply immersive and genuinely educational. We’re proud to bring Leicester’s Roman roots to life, not just for local people, but for regional, national and international audiences.”

Admission to the Jewry Wall Museum – A Real Roman Experience, includes a Roman Explorer Pass, allowing unlimited visits for 12 months – perfect for families and history lovers alike. Visitors can also choose a combined ticket, offering access to both the Jewry Wall Museum and the city’s King Richard III Visitor Centre at a discounted price.

Adults (16+): £12.50

Concessions: £11.50

Children (5–15): £6.25

Family (2 adults + 2 children): £32

Under 5s and official carers: Free

Combined attraction tickets: From £23

Tickets are available now at jewrywall.com

Jewry Wall Museum – A Real Roman Experience, is based at St Nicholas Circle, Leicester, LE1 4LB