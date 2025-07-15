AlphaTheta teams up with Raver Tots to discover and inspire the UK’s next generation of DJs

Raver Tots x AlphaTheta

An exciting opportunity for kids who love music is set to launch in the UK. AlphaTheta, parent company of Pioneer DJ, is joining forces with Raver Tots, the multi-award-winning family-friendly rave and festival series, to launch a nationwide initiative aimed at discovering and developing the next generation of DJ talent.

The new programme will launch at Raver Tots’ flagship festivals in Reading on July 20th, 2025, and Richmond on August 31st, 2025, where AlphaTheta will host interactive Tech Tents designed specially for children. Open throughout the day, these immersive spaces will let kids explore professional DJ gear in a safe, fun, and family-friendly environment. No previous experience is needed, as instructors will share tips and show the children how to start DJing. And they’ll keep an eye out for the most promising talent, with one lucky child winning a scholarship place on a development course at an AlphaTheta-certified DJ school. The winner will also be offered an amazing chance to perform on the main stage at a Raver Tots festival, sharing the lineup with acts like Leanne Louise, Artful Dodger, and So Solid Crew.

Saoirse Holland, Director of Raver Tots, said:

“We’ve seen some incredible young talent come through our events; kids as young as 4 stepping behind the decks with real confidence. Most recently, DJ Steady has given some incredible performances over the last year. Our aim is to nurture that interest in a way that’s fun, safe, and genuinely exciting. With AlphaTheta’s support, we’re able to offer an introduction to DJing that’s rooted in real experience.”

The initiative builds on Raver Tots’ acclaimed Stars of the Future campaign in partnership with DJ Mollie Collins, which gives rising young DJs – some as young as 8 – the chance to perform live to crowds of up to 5,000 people.

Mollie Collins, who is well known for her Kiss FM drum and bass show and has been running free junior workshops at ME8 Studios in Kent with Raver Tots over the last year, said: “What I love about this is how it opens up the world of DJing to kids from all walks of life. There’s no pressure, just passion, and I’ve seen first-hand how much joy and confidence kids get from learning something new and expressing themselves through music.”

Raver Tots is no stranger to breaking new ground in the music industry, having famously made headlines in 2019 by setting a Guinness World Record for the world’s youngest DJ – DJ Archie – who performed live at just four years old.

The team at AlphaTheta have made it their mission to help people experience the joy of music and support the evolution of musical talent at every level.

Maisie Brizzolara, AlphaTheta Marketing Executive said:

“Teaming up with Raver Tots means opening new doors for young people to connect through sound and creativity. Together, we’re breaking down barriers in the world of DJing, making it more accessible no matter what age. This partnership is all about giving kids the chance to grow, express themselves, and unlock their potential through the power of music.”

With two festivals, immersive workshops, real-world performance opportunities, and an exclusive scholarship up for grabs, this groundbreaking partnership marks a new era for youth music – spotlighting the next generation of DJ talent and giving children a platform to shine.

Key details:

Reading Festival, 20th July 2025. Tickets here: https://www.ravertots.co.uk/event/raver-tots-outdoor-festival-reading-2025/

