Gary Lineker has topped the BBC’s list for its highest-paid stars for the final time earning more than £1.3 million during his final season on Match Of The Day.

The sports presenter and former footballer has held the number one spot in the BBC on-air salary list since the 2015/2016 report was published. Lineker was the face of the BBC’s football coverage, both on highlights show Match Of The Day and as part of the broadcaster’s coverage of huge live events such as the FA Cup, the FIFA World Cup and European Championships.

Lineker announced in November 2024 that he would be leaving his post on Match Of The Day at the end of the football season, but would still remain as part of the BBC’s coverage of the upcoming World Cup 2026 and the FA Cup. However, it was later confirmed that he would be leaving his BBC role altogether after he caused controversy after sharing a post about Zionism on social media which featured an image of a rat, which has historically been used in an antisemitic context.

Gary Lineker has topped the BBC's highest-paid stars list for the final time following his departure from the broadcaster. | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Lineker later apologised for the post, saying that he “would never consciously repost anything antisemitic”. He presented his final Match Of The Day on May 25.

Lineker’s MOTD co-star Alan Shearer also makes an appearance. The former England and Newcastle footballer provided analysis, punditry and commentary for the BBC’s coverage of football events and will remain on the show as new presenting team Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates take over in the new season.

Zoe Ball is the second-highest paid star of the year, despite also leaving her role at the broadcaster. The Radio 2 DJ confirmed on December 20, 2024 that she would be stepping back from her popular Breakfast Show. She has since return to the station, presenting a Saturday afternoon show from May 2025.

The BBC has published its annual report for 2024/2025. | James Manning/PA Wire

Highest-paid BBC presenters 2024/25

1. Gary Lineker £1,350,000-£1,354,999 (no change)

2. Zoe Ball £515,000-£519,999 (down from £950,000-£954,999)

3. Alan Shearer £440,000-£444,999 (up from £380,000-£384,999)

4. Greg James £425,000-£429,999 (up from £415,000-£419,999)

=5. Fiona Bruce £410,000-£414,999 up from £405,000-£409,999)

=5. Nick Robinson £410,000-£414,999 (up from £345,000-£349,999)

7. Stephen Nolan £405,000-£409,999 (no change)

8. Laura Kuenssberg £395,000-£399,999 (up from £325,000-£329,999)

9. Vernon Kay £390,000-£394,999 (up from £320,000-£324,999)

10. Justin Webb £365,000-£369,999 (up from £320,000-£324,999)

=11. Scott Mills £355,000-£359,999 (up from £315,000-£319,999)

=11. Naga Munchetty £355,000-£359,999 (up from £345,000-£349,999)

13. Sophie Raworth £350,000-£354,999 (up from £325,000-£329,999)

14. Clive Myrie £335,000-£339,999 (up from £310,000-£314,999)

=15. Mark Chapman £325,000-£329,999 (up from £260,000-£264,999)

=15. Mishal Husain £325,000-£329,999 (down from £340,000-£344,999)

17. Amol Rajan £315,000-£319,999 (up from £310,000-£314,999)

=18. Sara Cox £310,000-£314,999 (down from £315,000-£319,999)

=18. Jeremy Vine £310,000-£314,999 (up from £285,000-£289,999)

=20. Nicky Campbell £300,000-£304,999 (up from £295,000-£299,999)