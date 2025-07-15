MasterChef presenter John Torode has confirmed that he is the subject of an allegation that he used racist language which has been upheld following a report into the behaviour of his co-star Gregg Wallace.

Torode, 59, shared a post on Instagram in which he confirmed that he was the person mentioned in the report, which was published yesterday *July 14), who is alleged to have used racist language. He told his followers that he had “no recollection of the incident” and that he was “shocked and saddened by the allegation”.

He said in a statement: “Following publication of the Executive Summary of the investigation into Gregg Wallace while working on MasterChef, I am aware of speculation that I am one of the two other individuals against whom an allegation has been upheld.

“For the sake of transparency, I confirm that I am the individual who is alleged to have used racial language on one occasion. The allegation is that I did so sometime in 2018 or 2019, in a social situation, and that the person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards.

“I have absolutely no recollection of any of this, and I do not believe that it happened. However, I want to be clear that I’ve always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment. I’m shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence.”

The Sun has reported that Torode’s alleged used of racial language had prompted BBC bosses to ask him to resign over the matter, telling the star to feign mental health issues as his reason for departure. However, a BBC insider has denied this.

It comes after the independent investigation, commissioned by Masterchef production company Banijay UK and led by law firm Lewis Silkin, found that 45 out of the 83 misconduct accusations against Torode’s MasterChef co-star Gregg Wallace were substantiated. The report found that the “majority of the allegations against Mr Wallace (94%) related to behaviour which is said to have occurred between 2005 and 2018”, with one allegation post-2018 upheld.

The report also concluded that the “majority of the substantiated allegations against Mr Wallace related to inappropriate sexual language and humour”, adding “a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated”. There was also one substantiated allegation of “unwelcome physical contact”.

It was previously reported that Wallace had been sacked by the BBC, and a spokesperson confirmed that the broadcaster has “no plans to work with him in the future”, adding: “This behaviour falls below the values of the BBC and the expectations we have for anyone who works with or for us.

“Although the full extent of these issues were not known at the relevant time, opportunities were missed to address this behaviour, both by the production companies running MasterChef and the BBC. We accept more could and should have been done sooner.”

Wallace issued an apology following the publication of the report, which noted that the TV star had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder during the course of the investigation and urged findings to be viewed in context with this.

Wallace said: “For eight months, my family and I have lived under a cloud. Trial by media, fuelled by rumour and clickbait.

“None of the serious allegations against me were upheld. I challenged the remaining issue of unwanted touching but have had to accept a difference in perception, and I am deeply sorry for any distress caused. It was never intended.”

He added: “I’m relieved that the Banijay report fully recognises that my behaviour changed profoundly in 2018. Some of my humour and language missed the mark. I never set out to harm or humiliate. I always tried to bring warmth and support to MasterChef, on screen and off.

“After nearly 20 years on the show, I now see that certain patterns, shaped by traits I’ve only recently begun to understand, may have been misread. I also accept that more could have been done, by others and by myself, to address concerns earlier. A late autism diagnosis has helped me understand how I communicate and how I’m perceived. I’m still learning.”

Banijay UK’s chief executive Patrick Holland confirmed that Wallace’s role on MasterChef had become “untenable”, adding that while the report “makes for uncomfortable reading”, it had also provided “valuable insight to ensure that going forward everyone working on our productions feels safe and supported, and that inappropriate behaviour is quickly and professionally dealt with”.

The BBC is yet to make a decision on whether to broadcast a series of MasterChef filmed last year, featuring both Wallace and Torode as presenters. A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: “At this stage we are not going to make a final decision on the broadcast of the series that was filmed last year.

“We know this is disappointing for fans of the show and those who took part, and at the appropriate time Banijay UK will consult further with the amateur contestants.”