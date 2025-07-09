Gregg Wallace was reportedly rushed to hospital in Ashford in Kent after suffering from chest pains.

Gregg Wallace was recently sacked as presenter of the BBC show MasterChef following an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct. Gregg Wallace released a lengthy statement on his Instagram account which read: “I have taken the decision to speak out ahead of the publication of the Silkins report- a decision I do not take lightly.

“But after 21 years of loyal service to the BBC, I cannot sit in silence while my reputation is further damaged to protect others.

“I have now been cleared by the Silkins report of the most serious and sensational accusations made against me.

“The most damaging claims (including allegations from public figures which have not been upheld) were found to be baseless after a full and forensic six-month investigation.”

“My decision to go public now is also driven by the fact the BBC News division are intending to platform legally unsafe accusations, including claims which have already been investigated and not upheld by the BBC and found not credible by Silkins.

“The BBC is no longer providing blanched and impartial public service journalism. It is peddling baseless and sensationalised gossip masquerading as properly corroborated stories.

“The BBC is choosing to allow BBC News to run with this uncorroborated tittle tattle in an attempt to ‘get ahead’ of the Silkins summary report and derail what has been a n extremely thorough process.

“This feels to me like BBC News is chasing slanderous click-bait rather than delivering impartial journalism.

“To be clear, the Silkin’s Report exonerates me of all the serious allegations which made headlines last year and finds me primarily guilty of inappropriate language between 2005 and 2018.

“I recognise that some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate, For that, I apologise without reservation. But I was never the caricature now being sold for clicks.”

The Sun has now reported that Gregg Wallace was rushed to hospital in Ashford in Kent with a suspected heart attack after suffering from chest pains. According to The Sun, “He told a pal: “The stress of this betrayal brought on my suspected heart attack. It’s been hell.”

In April of this year, Gregg Wallace revealed to the Daily Mail that he had thought about suicide and said: “I hadn’t slept for four days. The feeling of being under attack, of isolation, of abandonment was overwhelming. Nobody from the BBC contacted me once these stories started breaking – absolutely nobody at all.

“News channels were updating hourly with new allegations. There was a tidal wave of abuse on social media, a dozen reporters outside the gate. You’re watching yourself get personally ripped apart, criticised, accused of all sorts of stuff over and over again. You’re thinking, “This isn’t true. It isn’t true. What’s coming next?”