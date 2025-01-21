Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It would seem that former MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace may be attempting a new career.

Gregg Wallace was forced to step down as a judge on MasterChef after a probe was launched by Banijay UK, the production company behind the BBC cookery show. The production company launched the probe after several women came forward to complain that Wallace, 60, had either groped or harassed them.

Gregg Wallace was also forced to apologise after he said that the allegations against him had come from "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age."

He posted a video on his Instagram where he said: “I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday, and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people.

"I wasn't in a good head space when I posted it. I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege, yesterday, when I posted it."

He ended the video with these words: “It's obvious to me I need to take some time out while this investigation is under way. I hope you understand and I do hope that you will accept this apology."

Gregg Wallace now appears to be attempting a new career move as he has launched a range of frozen meals to be cooked in the microwave which he has advertised via a YouTube video.

In the video, the former MasterChef judge, said “I have been working for quite a while now on frozen ready meals from the GreggWallace.health range of recipes.

"Let's see how we get on. I have managed to have some time at home and did some cooking.

"It's a habit I want to get back into – cooking for the family once a week is something that I really enjoy."