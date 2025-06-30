A disgraced TV star known for his love of food is turning towards a new career as a personal trainer and losing five stone.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former MasterChef presenter, 60, launched a wellbeing site called GreggWallace.Health on the back of losing five stone three years ago. Now Gregg has announced he is personally training clients to improve their “wellness” for £200 a month.

In a video posted to Instagram, he said: “You do not have to accept decline as a part of getting older. You can do something about this. You can be leaner, fitter, healthier, [and] have more energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went on my own wellness journey and I am healthier at 60 than I was at 30. I coach people over 50. I help them feel better and look better and have more confidence.

“If you would like to speak to me about your own health journey, leave me a message here.”

In a separate video posted to social media, Gregg advertised his wellbeing website and pointed to the “hundreds” of healthy recipes as the answer for “busy” people who were looking to improve their diets.

He said: “If you go to GreggWallace.Health right now, you can access literally hundreds and hundreds of really healthy meals that only take minutes to make. We’ve been doing this now for nearly five years. Working with nutritionists to produce really good, easy, really easy, healthy meals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes as Gregg awaits his fate as Banijay UK - the production company of MasterChef - investigates allegations of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment against him during his stint on the BBC programme.

After the allegations against Gregg surfaced last year, he stepped down from the cooking show in November, though his lawyers have since insisted the claims that he engaged in “behaviour of a sexually harassing nature” are “entirely false”.

Since his exit from MasterChef, Gregg admitted he “thought about suicide all the time”.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper: “Nobody from the BBC contacted me once these stories started breaking – absolutely nobody at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“News channels were updating hourly with new allegations. There was a tidal wave of abuse on social media, a dozen reporters outside the gate. You’re watching yourself get personally ripped apart, criticised, accused of all sorts of stuff over and over again.

“You’re thinking, 'This isn’t true. It isn’t true. What’s coming next?' You don’t sleep. Your chest races. Your body feels like it’s shutting down because it can’t cope with the levels of stress. You feel really dirty and horrible because everybody is saying you’re a pervert.

“Women - big, respected personalities I thought I had a decent relationship with - were attacking me.”