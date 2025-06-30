The BBC has broken its silence over the controversial broadcast of anti-IDF chants during a performance at Glastonbury Festival over the weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Punk duo Bob Vylan sparked controversy after lead singer Bobby Vylan led chants of ‘death to the IDF’ during their performance on the West Holts Stage on Saturday afternoon (June 28). The full performance was broadcast live as part of the BBC’s ongoing Glastonbury livestream on the BBC iPlayer, with the broadcaster now facing question as to why the feed was not cut after the “appalling” comments were made.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “There is no excuse for this kind of appalling hate speech. I said that Kneecap should not be given a platform and that goes for any other performers making threats or inciting violence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: PA | PA

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAS) previously said that it would be lodging a formal complaint with the BBC over the broadcast, meanwhile Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that it was “assessing” footage taken of the Bob Vylan performance to determine whether a crime had been committed. Officers where also assessing footage of Belfast hip-hop group Kneecap after one member told the crowd to “start a riot” at the next court appearance of member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who is charged with a terror offence after allegedly waving a flag in support of proscribed terrorist group Hezbollah at a gig in london in late 2024.

Ofcom said that it is “very concerned” by the continuing broadcast of Bob Vylan’s performance. A spokesperson for Ofcom said: “We are very concerned about the live stream of this performance, and the BBC clearly has questions to answer.

“We have been speaking to the BBC over the weekend and we are obtaining further information as a matter of urgency, including what procedures were in place to ensure compliance with its own editorial guidelines.”

What did the BBC say about Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set?

The BBC said in a statement: “Millions of people tuned in to enjoy Glastonbury this weekend across the BBC’s output but one performance within our live streams included comments that were deeply offensive. The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves. We welcome Glastonbury’s condemnation of the performance.

“The performance was part of a live stream of the West Holts stage on BBC iPlayer. The judgement on Saturday to issue a warning on screen while streaming online was in line with our editorial guidelines.

“In addition, we took the decision not to make the performance available on demand. The team were dealing with a live situation but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen.

“In light of this weekend, we will look at our guidance around live events so we can be sure teams are clear on when it is acceptable to keep output on air.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Bob Vylan said about their Glastonbury set?

Bobby Vylan took to social media to comment on the controversy surrounding the band. He said in a post on Instagram: “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

“As we grow older and our fire starts to possibly dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us.”