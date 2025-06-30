The BBC is under pressure to explain the continuing broadcast of Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury 2025 set after the lead singer led chants of ‘death to the IDF’ at the festival.

Rap-punk duo Bob Vylan took to the West Holts Stage on Saturday afternoon (June 28), where lead singer Bobby Vylan led the anti-IDF chants, as well as chanting “from the river to the sea”. The set was being livestreamed on the BBC iPlayer as part of the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage, but the broadcaster is now facing questions as to why the broadcast of Bob Vylan’s performance was allowed to continue after the chants were made.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “There is no excuse for this kind of appalling hate speech. I said that Kneecap should not be given a platform and that goes for any other performers making threats or inciting violence. The BBC needs to explain how these scenes came to be broadcast.”

Punk duo Bob Vylan caused controversy with their Glastonbury 2025 set. | AFP via Getty Images

The chants made by Bob Vylan were branded as “appalling” by multiple critics, including by Glastonbury organisers. They festival said in a statement issued on Sunday, June 29: “We are appalled by the statements made from the West Holts stage by Bob Vylan yesterday. Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the Festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence.”

The Israeli Embassy said on social media: “Chants such as “Death to the IDF,” and “From the river to the sea” are slogans that advocate for the dismantling of the State of Israel and implicitly call for the elimination of Jewish self-determination. When such messages are delivered before tens of thousands of festivalgoers and met with applause, it raises serious concerns about the normalisation of extremist language and the glorification of violence.”

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp has even called on the BBC to be prosecuted for the broadcast, saying in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “By broadcasting his vile hatred, the BBC appear to have also broken the law.

“I call on the Police to urgently investigate and prosecute the BBC as well for broadcasting this. Our national broadcaster should not be transmitting hateful material designed to incite violence and conflict.”

Glastonbury Festival organisers have broken their silence after outrage over Bob Vylan's set on saturday afternoon, during which lead singer Bobby Vylan lead chants of "death to the IDF". | AFP via Getty Images

The BBC previously issued a statement in which it said that Bob Vylan’s performance would not be added to its Glastonbury on-demand catalogue. A spokesperson said: “Some of the comments made during Bob Vylan’s set were deeply offensive.

“During this live stream on iPlayer, which reflected what was happening on stage, a warning was issued on screen about the very strong and discriminatory language. We have no plans to make the performance available on demand.”

Bob Vylan’s performance, which is being assessed by police, came directly before Belfast hip-hop group Kneecap hit the stage. The festivals had previously faced calls from politicians and critics to axe the band from the line-up after member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh was charged with a terror offence after allegedly waving a flag in support of proscribed terrorist group Hezbollah at a gig in late 2024.

Kneecap performed as planned, with footage of their performance also being assessed by police after member Naoise Ó Cairealláin urged fans to “start a riot” at Ó hAnnaidh’s upcoming court appearance, before clarifying: “No riots just love and support, and support for Palestine.”

The band also called out Keir Starmer, who previously said it would not be “acceptable” to have Kneecap play Glastonbury. Cairealláin said: “The Prime Minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f*** Keir Starmer.”