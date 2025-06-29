Glastonbury Festival organisers have broken their silence on the controversy surrounding punk duo Bob Vylan’s performance at the event.

Outrage was sparked by lead singer Bobby Vylan after he lead chants of “death to the IDF” with the crowd gathered at the West Holts Stage on Saturday afternoon (June 28). The moment garnered major attention and criticism after it was broadcast live online as part of the BBC’s ongoing livestream of the world-famous festival.

Glastonbury Festival bosses have now issued a statement in which they said they were “appalled” by the statements made by the punk singer. The festival said on Instagram: “ Glastonbury Festival was created in 1970 as a place for people to come together and rejoice in music, the arts and the best of human endeavour.

“As a festival, we stand against all forms of war and terrorism. We will always believe in – and actively campaign for – hope, unity, peace and love.

“With almost 4,000 performances at Glastonbury 2025, there will inevitably be artists and speakers appearing on our stages whose views we do not share, and a performer’s presence here should never be seen as a tacit endorsement of their opinions and beliefs.

“However, we are appalled by the statements made from the West Holts stage by Bob Vylan yesterday. Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the Festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence.”

A government spokesman previously confirmed that Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy had spoke to the BBC director general to assess what “due diligence” had been undertaken before broadcasting the performance. A BBC spokesperson also added that the recording of the performance would no be added to the broadcaster’s on-demand Glastonbury catalogue online, saying: “Some of the comments made during Bob Vylan’s set were deeply offensive.

“During this live stream on iPlayer, which reflected what was happening on stage, a warning was issued on screen about the very strong and discriminatory language. We have no plans to make the performance available on demand.”

Avon and Somerset Police also confirmed that footage taken at the performance was being “assessed”. The police force said in a statement online: “We are aware of the comments made by acts on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury Festival this afternoon. Video evidence will be assessed by officers to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAS) has said that it would be lodging a formal complaint with the BBC. The group said: “Our national broadcaster must apologise for its dissemination of this extremist vitriol, and those responsible must be removed from their positions.”

Bob Vylan took to the West Holts stage on Worthy Farm before Belfast hip-hop group Kneecap. The band were already one of the most controversial groups of the weekend before they had even set foot on stage, after calls for them to be scrapped from the festival due to member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh being charged with a terror offence.

The 27-year-old musician, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged after we allegedly waves a flag in support of proscribed terrorist group Hezbollah during a gig the band held in London in 2024. He is due back in court on August 20.

Police are also said to be assessing footage from Kneecap’s performance after fellow member Naoise Ó Cairealláin initially told the full-capacity crowd to “start a riot outside the courts” during Ó hAnnaidh’s next hearing, before clarifying: “No riots just love and support, and support for Palestine”.