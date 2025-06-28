The secret band performing at Glastonbury Festival 2025 under the mysterious name Patchwork has been confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britpop legends Pulp will celebrate 30 years since their iconic Glastonbury headline show with a special set on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday evening. The band, led by Jarvis Cocker, will take to the stage at 6.15pm for an hour-long set, which had previously been attributed to ‘Patchwork’.

Speculation has been rife over the identity of the act behind the mysterious pseudonym, with guesses ranging from indie-pop sibling trio Haim to British music legends Oasis. However, Pulp has been a popular guess for festivalgoers with the band currently on tour (with a Glasto-shaped space in their schedule) supporting their new album More, which is their first new release in almost 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pulp are reportedly set to take to the stage at Glastonbury as the secret band behind the name 'Patchwork' | Getty Images

Famous festival insider SecretGlasto posted on X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Of course for all of you that haven't worked it out, Patchwork is in fact Pulp! Go and see some Glastonbury royalty on the Pyramid stage at 18:15.”

The confirmation from SecretGlasto also came as some eagle-eye music fans spotted equipment boxes being pushed through the site with the label ‘Pulp’ on them.

Pulp’s 1995 headline set, which took place a month after Common People’s release, is regarded as one of the greatest in Glastonbury history and became a key cultural moment in the Britpop movement. The band were originally not scheduled to headline the legendary Pyramid Stage, instead replacing The Stone Roses who pulled out after guitarist John Squire broke his collarbone.

The Jarvis Cocker-led outfit has played Glastonbury a handful of times and returned to headline in 1998 after their smash-hit appearance three years earlier. Pulp returned to the festival in 2011 when the band reformed.

The ‘Patchwork’ set is set to be shown on the BBC’s Pyramid Stage livestream, available from 6.15pm on the BBC iPlayer.