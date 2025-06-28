The BBC has issued a new update in the ongoing controversy over whether or not the Glastonbury performance of Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap will be broadcast.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pressure was piled on the BBC ahead of the world-famous festival at Worthy Farm from politicians and public figures, urging the broadcaster not to platform Kneecap’s Glastonbury performance. Figures such as prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said it would not be “appropriate” to have the band perform at Glastonbury Festival after member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror offence.

The BBC previously revealed that it would not be livestreaming Kneecap’s performance on the West Holts Stage. Now, the broadcaster has confirmed that it will look to add the set to its Glastonbury on-demand content on the BBC iPlayer if the performance doesn’t breach editorial guidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “As the broadcast partner, the BBC is bringing audiences extensive music coverage from Glastonbury, with artists booked by the festival organisers. While the BBC doesn’t ban artists, our plans ensure that our programming meets our editorial guidelines.

Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap are set to take to the stage at Glastonbury on Saturday afternoon. | AFP via Getty Images

“We don’t always live-stream every act from the main stages and look to make an on-demand version of Kneecap’s performance available on our digital platforms, alongside more than 90 other sets.”

Kneecap themselves responded to the announcement on social media, saying: “The propaganda wing of the regime has just contacted us…. They WILL put our set from Glastonbury today on the iPlayer later this evening for your viewing pleasure.”

27-year-old Ó hAnnaidh appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 18 in connection with his terror charge, which was issued by The Metropolitan Police after he allegedly waved a flag in support of proscribed terror group Hezbollah at a gig the band played in London in November 2024. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the court wear t-shirt and holding posters with the slogan ‘Free Mo Chara’ written on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ó hAnnaidh was released on unconditional bail during the hearing and is next due in court on August 20. The band, who have been vocally pro-Palestine, previously said that the charge was “political policing” and “a carnival of distraction” after the Met Police confirmed they were investigating historical footage following controversy over their Coachella set in which they displayed the message ‘Free Palestine. F*** Israel’ on stage.

It was previously revealed that music industry executives and insiders wrote to Glastonbury Festival bookers encouraging them to scrap Kneecap from the line-up amid the controversy. The letter was leaked by DJ and producer Toddla T who said that it was a “coordinated attempt by 30 members of the musical elite, people with systemic influence, to silence the voices of three working-class artists from Belfast. All of it was done behind closed doors.”

In response, more than 100 acts such as Massive Attack, Pulp, Paul Weller and Fontaines DC signed a public letter in support of freedom of expression and Kneecap’s right to perform at the world-famous festival. The band remain on the line-up despite the ongoing controversy.

Kneecap are set to take to the stage at West Holts at around 4pm on Saturday afternoon (June 28).