British singer-songwriter PinkPantheress has cancelled one of her two planned sets, Glastonbury organisers confirmed, as the music event kicked off Wednesday (June 25).

The 23-year-old artist, whose real name is Victoria Beverley Walker, was scheduled to perform at 11pm on Thursday (June 26) on the intimate Levels stage in Silver Hayes. However, the festival announced that she will no longer appear at that time.

“This change was absolutely not as a result of overcrowding fears; the artist was simply no longer able to make this performance,” organisers clarified. “But she is still playing her Woodsies set.”

PinkPantheress will still take to the larger Woodsies stage at 7.30pm on Friday (June 27), offering fans another opportunity to catch her live. In her absence, Australian DJ Rosa Terenzi has stepped in and will perform from 10.30pm to midnight, when Canadian musician Marie Davidson is scheduled to follow.

The cancellation comes as thousands of festivalgoers begin settling into Worthy Farm on the first official day of the event. The festival, running from June 25 to June 30, is headlined by The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo, with performances from acts including Doechii, Wunderhorse, Charli XCX, RAYE, Kneecap, and a mystery artist billed as “Patchwork.”

While most stages remained closed on Wednesday, Glastonbury’s signature energy was already building, with two opening ceremonies planned for the evening at the Pyramid arena and Green Fields, followed by fireworks at 10.45pm. The Pyramid event, The Dreamweaver’s Journey, promises a “breathtaking theatre & circus performance” and invites attendees to become part of a mass participatory soundscape.

Festival organisers urged those in attendance: “You’re not just watching – you’re part of the performance!... Together, we can spark energy, connection and celebration in a way only Glastonbury can.”