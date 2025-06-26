Glastonbury Festival still stands for something politically, nobody will get cancelled and this year will be better than ever - ahead of 2026’s fallow year.

That’s what Glastonbury Festival founder Sir Michael Eavis wants - saying people who do not agree with the politics of the event “can go somewhere else”.

Sir Michael, 89, and his daughter, organiser Emily Eavis, opened the gates to the festival on Wednesday morning and could be seen counting down and cheering as a brass band played.

The festival has always had a political element to it with stages such as Left Field and Green Fields’ Speakers Forum welcoming politicians, pundits and celebrities to speak on topics that range from feminism to fascism.

Asked if the event still stands for something, Sir Michael told Glastonbury Free Press, the festival’s resident newspaper: “Oh heaven’s above, yes, of course it does.

“And I think the people that come here are into all those things. People that don’t agree with the politics of the event can go somewhere else!”

Sir Michael, who has used a wheelchair to get around the festival in recent years, said he still gets “really excited” for the five-day celebration of performing arts and music, though he can “no longer run around like I used to”.

He told the paper: “I still take a lot of pleasure from all of it. I’m enjoying every day. And Emily is doing so well. I’m just feeling really safe with the show being in her hands.”

Sam Ryder performs an impromptu gig onboard a train service travelling from Paddington Station to Glastonbury, ahead of his Saturday set at the music festival. | David Parry/PA Media Assignments

And festival-goers had better make sure they enjoy this year because they won’t be back for 2026. Next year is what is known as Glastonbury’s fallow year, which sees no festival in a bid to allow nature and the farmland to recover and recouperate.

It happens every five years to protect Worthy Farm from the annual descent of music fans. Co-organiser Emily Eavis said: "The fallow year is important because it gives the land a rest, it gives the cows a chance to be out for longer and reclaim their land."

The last fallow year was 2018, but Glastonbury didn’t go ahead in 2020 or 2021 due to Covid.

Former Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker, who left the BBC One show last month, will be speaking at Silver Hayes’s The Information on Saturday for a panel titled “Standing Up For ‘Getting Along’ In A World That’s Being Pushed Apart”.

He told the paper: “It’s basically along the lines of: everything is done to try and divide us, and I think if people can pull together – because I think most of us are decent human beings – then just a bit more kindness in the world would go a long way at the moment.”

This year’s line-up features a number of acts listed as TBA, as well as a mysterious act called Patchwork, who will take to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday.

Among the music stars rumoured to be performing a secret set is New Zealand singer Lorde whose fourth-studio album, Virgin, is set for release on Friday.

The pop star, 28, posted a picture of Woodsies stage to her Instagram story on Thursday, fuelling speculation that she could be the act listed as ‘TBA’ slated to perform on the stage at 11.30am Friday morning.

Earlier in the month she told BBC Radio 2 that she is “pretty keen” to see if she can “pull some strings” and make an appearance at this year’s festival.

Revellers experienced lashings of rain when they arrived to Pilton on Thursday morning, but Friday should see sunshine, according to the Met Office.

Spokesman Stephen Dixon told the PA news agency: “Friday should start relatively sunny, with temperatures reaching into the mid-20s. However, there will be a touch more cloud later in the day and into the evening.”

Some of the first revellers at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

Festivalgoers have been pouring into the festival since it opened on Wednesday, and those who took the 12.35pm train from London Paddington to Somerset on Thursday were treated to an acoustic set from singer Sam Ryder who got out a guitar to sing What’s Up? by 4 Non Blondes.

Ryder, 36, who placed second during the 2022 Eurovision Song Content when he represented the UK, is playing the Avalon Stage on Sunday at 7.50pm.

This year’s event will see headline performances from British rock/pop band The 1975, veteran singer Neil Young and his band the Chrome Hearts, and US pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

One of the more controversial acts performing is Irish rap trio Kneecap, who have been in the headlines recently after one of their members was charged with a terror offence.

Before the festival, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it would not be “appropriate” for them to perform their slot, taking place on the West Holts Stage at 4pm on Saturday.

Rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh was charged for allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah at a gig in London in November last year.

Last week, the 27-year-old, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was cheered by hundreds of supporters as he arrived with bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in “Free Mo Chara” T-shirts.

He was released on unconditional bail until his next hearing at the same court on August 20.

Performing in the coveted Sunday teatime legends slot this year is Sir Rod Stewart, who previously said he will be joined by his former Faces band member Ronnie Wood, as well as some other guests.

His performance is to come after the Maggie May singer postponed a string of concerts in the US, due to take place this month, while he recovered from flu.

Among the acts expected to draw large crowds this year is alternative pop star Charli XCX, who will perform songs from her genre-defining sixth studio album Brat.

She is performing on Saturday night on the Other Stage, 15 minutes before the West Holts stage is graced by US rapper Doechii, another artist who has exploded in popularity in the last year.

Other performers include Irish singer CMAT, Prada singer Raye, US musician Brandi Carlile, Nile Rodgers and Chic, hip-hop star Loyle Carner, US pop star Gracie Abrams, indie outfit Wet Leg, Mercury Prize-winning jazz quintet Ezra Collective, US rapper Denzel Curry, and rising star Lola Young.

This year, the BBC will provide livestreams of the five main stages – Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park.