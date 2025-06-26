Glastonbury 2025: Louis Tomlinson of One Direction stopped for wristband check by security guards

Jamie Jones
By Jamie Jones

Editor

22 hours ago
A world-famous music star was stopped by security at Glastonbury - for a wristband check.

Louis Tomlinson used to sell out stadiums around the world with One Direction, and even as a solo artist can fill high-profile prestigious venues such as Wembley Arena and the O2 in Manchester.

But festival security guards are nothing if not even-handed, and so Louis, wearing a Borussia Dortmund football shirt, found himself stopped for a random check as he walked through the Worthy Farm site. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, the TV personality Zara McDermott.

Singer Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction, at Glastonbury just after being stopped for a wristband checkplaceholder image
Singer Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction, at Glastonbury just after being stopped for a wristband check | NationalWorld

An eyewitness said: “The security guard was calling after him ‘Wristband, wristband!’. Louis replied ‘Aye?!’ Before showing his wristband and good humouredly saying to friends: ‘I must look dodgy or something, aye!" And they all had a laugh about it!’

Louis is not down to perform but has been spotted at several festivals before - notably at last year’s Glastonbury where he brought along a portable TV to be able to watch England’s Euro 2024 game against Slovakia.

