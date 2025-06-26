Glastonbury 2025: Louis Tomlinson of One Direction stopped for wristband check by security guards
Louis Tomlinson used to sell out stadiums around the world with One Direction, and even as a solo artist can fill high-profile prestigious venues such as Wembley Arena and the O2 in Manchester.
But festival security guards are nothing if not even-handed, and so Louis, wearing a Borussia Dortmund football shirt, found himself stopped for a random check as he walked through the Worthy Farm site. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, the TV personality Zara McDermott.
An eyewitness said: “The security guard was calling after him ‘Wristband, wristband!’. Louis replied ‘Aye?!’ Before showing his wristband and good humouredly saying to friends: ‘I must look dodgy or something, aye!" And they all had a laugh about it!’
Louis is not down to perform but has been spotted at several festivals before - notably at last year’s Glastonbury where he brought along a portable TV to be able to watch England’s Euro 2024 game against Slovakia.
