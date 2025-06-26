A world-famous music star was stopped by security at Glastonbury - for a wristband check.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Tomlinson used to sell out stadiums around the world with One Direction, and even as a solo artist can fill high-profile prestigious venues such as Wembley Arena and the O2 in Manchester.

But festival security guards are nothing if not even-handed, and so Louis, wearing a Borussia Dortmund football shirt, found himself stopped for a random check as he walked through the Worthy Farm site. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, the TV personality Zara McDermott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction, at Glastonbury just after being stopped for a wristband check | NationalWorld

An eyewitness said: “The security guard was calling after him ‘Wristband, wristband!’. Louis replied ‘Aye?!’ Before showing his wristband and good humouredly saying to friends: ‘I must look dodgy or something, aye!" And they all had a laugh about it!’

Louis is not down to perform but has been spotted at several festivals before - notably at last year’s Glastonbury where he brought along a portable TV to be able to watch England’s Euro 2024 game against Slovakia.