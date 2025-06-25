Glastonbury is back this week and you can still get involved even if you don’t have a ticket!

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary festival returns to Worthy Farm on Wednesday, June 25 as the summer of music kicks off in style. The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo will hit the Pyramid Stage to headline the festival, with other acts such as Charli xcx, Raye, Sir Rod Stewart and Alanis Morissette also set to perform throughout the weekend.

Around 210,000 people will be partying at the event, but for those at home, there are plenty of chances to still get involved with Glastonbury 2025. Here’s how to tune into live coverage of the huge event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glastonbury Festival is back this week. | Getty Images

What channel is Glastonbury 2025 coverage on?

As usual, the BBC will be carrying coverage of the world-famous festival across the week and into the weekend. You will be able to watch footage from across the spectacular lineup on the BBC iPlayer, including a livestream of stages at the festival.

Live coverage will also be broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four across the weekend. For those who want to get into the mood early, the Glastonbury Hits Channel is now available on the BBC iPlayer, playing performances from years gone by.

You will also be able to listen in to sets from the famous festival on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra, BBC Radio 2, and BBC Radio 4.

Who is presenting the BBC’s Glastonbury 2025 coverage?

A host of BBC stars will be at the helm of the broadcaster’s coverage of Glastonbury. This includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anita Rani

Annie Macmanus

Arielle Free

Cerys Matthews

Clara Amfo

Craig Charles

Danni Diston

Danny Howard

Deb Grant

Dermot O’Leary

DJ Target

Gilles Peterson

Greg James

Huw Stephens

Jack Saunders

Jamz Supernova

Jo Whiley

Lauren Laverne

Matt Everitt

Nathan Shepherd

Nick Grimshaw

Sam MacGregor

Sarah Story

Steve Lamacq

Zoe Ball

When is Glastonbury Festival 2025 on TV?

While there will be programmes earlier in the week celebrating the festival, the BBC’s live coverage of Glastonbury will kick off on Thursday, June 26 at 10pm on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two. Have a look below on when to tune in and catch those highly-anticipated headliners. The full schedule of live TV coverage is:

Thursday

Glastonbury Live 2025 - 10pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Friday

Glastonbury Live 2025 - 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Glastonbury Live 2025 - 8pm-10.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

The 1975 at Glastonbury 2025 - 10.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Glastonbury 2025 - 7pm-11.45pm on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer

Saturday

Glastonbury Live 2025 - 5pm-9.10pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Raye at Glastonbury 2025 - 9.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Glastonbury 2025 Live - 10.10pm-2am on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Charli XCX at Glastonbury 2025 10.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

John Fogerty at Glastonbury 2025 - 7pm on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer

Gary Numan at Glastonbury 2025 - 8pm on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer

Amyl and the Sniffers and Beth Gibbons at Glastonbury 2025 - 9pm on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer

Sunday

Glastonbury Live 2025 - 5pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Celeste at Glastonbury 2025 - 7pm on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer

Rod Stewart at Glastonbury 2025 - 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Glastonbury 2025 Live - 8pm on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer

Glastonbury 2025 Live - 8.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Snow Patrol and St Vincent at Glastonbury 2025 - 9pm on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer

The Prodigy at Glastonbury 2025 - 9.45pm on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer

Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury 2025 - 10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

In addition to these live broadcast programme, full sets from acts on the Glastonbury bill will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer throughout the weekend.