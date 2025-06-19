As speculation mounts over the “three guests” Rod Stewart has invited along to his Glastonbury Festival legends slot performance, could Robbie Williams, Sting or Bryan Adams be among those to join him on the Pyramid Stage?

It's the week before Glastonbury - and rumours are rife of secret sets, guest appearances and more. As Worthy Farm in Somerset gears up to welcome around 200,000 revellers from June 25 to 29, punters are preparing for what lies ahead.

And alongside performers 'to be confirmed', rumours are rife about the possibility of guest appearances from a host of stars. And the festival has something of a reputation for some amazing surprises. Who can forget Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen joining Sir Paul McCartney in 2022, or Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora joining Dolly Parton in 2014?

In 2025, one set in particular has prompted the cranking up of the rumour mill - that of Sir Rod Stewart - who is filling the Sunday afternoon 'legend' slot on the famous Pyramid Stage. The Maggie May star has already confirmed his former Faces colleague Ronnie Wood is set to appear, but during an interview with BBC Radio 2 host Zoe Ball this week, the host said Sir Rod spoke of "three guests".

With rumours circulating, festival fans are delving into the murky world of tour dates, interviews and previous associations to find some clue of who may appear alongside Sir Rod Stewart on the legendary Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Sunday, June 29. Here are some of the names in the frame...

Ronnie Wood: This has all but been confirmed by Sir Rod himself, with the star telling the Peter Crouch Podcast he was still in touch with his former Faces bandmate, and that "we're gonna do Glastonbury together".

Kenney Jones: Fellow Faces alumni, drummer Kenney Jones, is also rumoured to be planning a return to performing with Sir Rod and Ronnie, bringing three parts of the legendary band together. In recent years, the percussionist has been touring with his own band, the Jones Gang.

Robbie Williams: Again, harking to the BBC Radio 2 Zoe Ball interview, fans put two and two together when one question posed to Sir Rod came from former Take That star, Robbie Williams. Williams, who spoke of Sir Rod's "mentorship" and how the star "means a great deal to me", has recently played two sell-out shows in Bath, so might fancy a return to Somerset next week?

Sting: Another star who is currently out and about is former Police frontman, Sting. The Fields of Gold songwriter is due to headline the Isle of Wight Festival this weekend, and is set to perform in Cardiff on the Saturday of Glastonbury, before a day off the following day - when Sir Rod is due to hit the Pyramid. Could a stop in Somerset be on the cards for a rendition of All For Love, which the pair recorded together in 1993? And don't forget the third person in that performance...

Bryan Adams: Adams, of Summer of '69 fame, is also currently on the road - and also has a day off on Glastonbury Sunday, sparking rumours he could appear alongside Sir Rod - and Sting - to complete the All For Love trio. However, the Canadian star is in Belgium on June 28, and Germany on July 2, so would have to do a bit of travelling - but it's certainly not impossible.